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Yuvraj Singh pays emotional tribute to Ben Stokes after England star's retirement

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to Ben Stokes after the England star announced his retirement from international cricket following the third Test against New Zealand. Recalling Stokes' iconic performances and resilience, Yuvraj praised the all-rounder as one of cricket's finest, saying, "The game will miss you, Ben. Enjoy the next chapter."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh pays emotional tribute to Ben Stokes after England star's retirement
Image Credit: IANS

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