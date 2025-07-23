Yuvraj Singh Pens Emotional Tributes As Andre Russell Bids Farewell To International Cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt farewell message for West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell, who called time on his international career on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj posted a picture of Russell with a touching note:

"One of the fiercest competitors on the field, be it with bat, ball or bare hands! Didn’t matter what the situation was, few could turn a game like you! Much respect, big man! Good luck for the next innings!"

Andre Russell, renowned for his brute strength and match-winning prowess, played his final international match during the second T20I against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica. While the West Indies ended on the losing side, Russell gave his fans one last taste of his explosive batting, smashing 36 off just 15 balls with two fours and four towering sixes.

Teaming up with Brandon King (51 off 36), Russell helped West Indies post a competitive 172/8. However, Australia chased it down comfortably, led by Josh Inglis (78* off 33) and Cameron Green (56* off 32), sealing an eight-wicket win with 28 balls to spare.

Despite the result, it was a fitting stage for Russell to bow out in front of his home crowd. Over a T20I career that spanned 86 matches, ‘Dre Russ’ scored 1,122 runs at an explosive strike rate of 163.57 and took 61 wickets. He retires as the West Indies' 11th-highest run-scorer and fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

In ODIs, he was equally impactful, scoring 1,034 runs at a strike rate of 130.22 and claiming 70 wickets. Although he played only one Test match, his legacy as one of the West Indies’ finest white-ball cricketers is secure.

Speaking after the game, an emotional Russell thanked the fans and the West Indies Cricket Board for allowing him to sign off in front of his home crowd.

"I just want to say thanks to everyone at Sabina Park and the WICB for this opportunity. The result didn't go our way, but I'm happy I could play one last time in front of my people."

Reflecting on his career highlights, Russell pointed to his two ICC T20 World Cup wins in 2012 and 2016 as defining moments.

"It’s time to move ahead. We have a promising bunch of guys now: Shephard, Rutherford, Alzarri, Holder. I'm proud to finish at Sabina Park. Thank you all for the support over the years. Keep cheering for the West Indies."