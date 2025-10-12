Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Reveals: My Children Don’t Talk To Me, But I Never Miss Them

Yograj Singh, father of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, expressed his deep desire to see his entire family united, including both his wives, all four children, and grandchildren. He envisions them as one big, happy family, even imagining driving together in ten cars. However, he revealed in a conversation on the Highbrow Studios YouTube channel that this dream seems unlikely because his family members choose to keep their distance from him. He said, “I have, but they don’t speak to me. They keep a distance from me.” Yograj also stated, “If I declare that you are my daughter, who can say otherwise?” When asked if he misses his children, he said, “They know that their father is a decent person. But they also know that I like my own company. They know that I am closer to God than I am with them. They know that I have a separate family. They know this.” Upon further questioning, he added, “I have never missed them, but I am grateful that I was able to give them a good upbringing”.​

Yuvraj Singh Parents Separation

Yuvraj Singh, after his parents’ separation, lived with his mother and has spoken openly about the tough upbringing and the emotional distance that developed between him and his father. In a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Yuvraj reflected on his father’s feelings after his 2011 World Cup win. He said, “I think he was okay after 2011. He used to compare himself to Kapil Dev and say that, ‘When Kapil had the 1983 trophy in his hand, I had you (Yuvraj) in my hand.’ That almost felt like an insult. But I think he was okay once I had a World Cup of my own.” Yuvraj also shared his hope that his father will not try to influence his son Orion’s life too closely: “He keeps saying that I should put him in cricket, but I tell him, ‘Isko apni life jeene do (Let him live his life).’ It’s because he was always a coach to me, and never a father. I don’t want that to happen with my son, I want to be father to him”.​

Yograj Singh also spoke about his advice to Yuvraj regarding marriage. He recalled that when Yuvraj was in his twenties, people urged him to arrange Yuvraj’s marriage, but he was reluctant. When Yuvraj turned 38, Yograj gave him the freedom to find his own partner but expressed a preference for Yuvraj to “change the breed” by marrying an Irish or English woman. Yograj said, “People hearing this might oppose it, but we wanted an Irish or English girl in the family. And then Hazel came into our lives.” He praised Hazel Keech, Yuvraj’s wife, saying they have beautiful children who treat him warmly, and he considers Hazel not just his daughter-in-law but his daughter.​

Yuvraj and Hazel married in 2016 and have two children, son Orion and daughter Aura. Yograj Singh’s career has included acting in films such as Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Singh is Bling, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Indian 2. Despite his personal and family challenges, Yograj remains vocal about his complex relationships and wishes for familial harmony, though he acknowledges the reality of distance and differing perspectives within his family.