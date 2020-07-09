Yuvraj Singh shares a workout video, Mohammad Kaif comes up with hilarious reply

Just like many other cricketers, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to social media recently and posted a video of him from his workout session at the gym.

The 38-year-old took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and posted the video in which he could be seen hitting the gym with his actress wife Hazel Keech.

In the video, Yuvraj could be seen doing all sorts of weight and cardio exercises, while Hazel could be seen in the background running on a treadmill.

Kaif, who share a good bond with Yuvraj both on and off the field, was quick to react to the post.

Former Indian cricketer Kaif came up with a hilarious reply on Yuvraj's post as he commented, "Bhai Ab tum fitness challenge bhejo mere liye. (Bro, now send a fitness challenge for me)

Besides him, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and batsman Parthiv Patel too commented on Yuvraj's recent workout post.

While Gambhir said that the former all-rounder has gained some weight during the coronavirus lockdown, Patel stated that Yuvraj must have gotten tired after this workout session.

Meanwhile, Keech too took to her social media handle and commented," Oh man! Im not happy about being in the background."

In June 2019, Yuvraj brought down the curtains on his illustrious international career with a total of 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs and 1,900 runs in 40 Tests he played for India. One of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers, Yuvraj also amassed 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is.

In 2011, when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged the man of the series. But the period following the World Cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in Team India.

Kaif, on the other hand, has appeared in 13 matches in the longest format of the game and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84.He has also featured in 125 ODI for the Men in Blue and notched up 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01.