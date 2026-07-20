/Yuvraj Singh urges India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has called for more opportunities for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ODI setup, saying regular game time will be crucial for the young opener ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Yuvraj highlighted Jaiswal's lack of consistent appearances as a bigger concern than the absence of senior players while discussing India's squad planning following the ODI series against England. According to the former World cup winner, Jaiswal has shown enough promise with his recent performances and needs more exposure before the global tournament arrives.
Speaking to JioStar, Yuvraj said that while selection decisions involving experienced players are always challenging, teams must also ensure that backup options are well prepared for major tournaments.
"More than Virat and Rohit, my concern is that Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored two hundreds in the last four games, is not starting," Yuvraj said.
He added that a lack of match practice could increase pressure on Jaiswal if he is required to play an important role during the World Cup.
"If the World Cup comes and he hasn't had enough game time, he's suddenly going to feel the pressure. Somewhere down the line, he needs more game time before the World Cup if he is in the plans," he added.
Yuvraj also pointed towards previous World Cup campaigns where injuries forced teams to make sudden changes.
The former India all-rounder said unexpected injuries can leave inexperienced players under pressure if they have not been exposed to international cricket regularly.
"If someone gets injured, then what do you do? We've seen that happen before. In the 2019 World Cup, an injury meant two young players came in without enough experience. You don't want to make the same mistakes of the past," Yuvraj said.
Jaiswal has impressed whenever he has received opportunities in recent ODIs, but he has not yet established himself as a regular starter in India's playing XI.
With India continuing to assess combinations ahead of the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj believes giving Jaiswal more chances could help the team build stronger options for the future.
The left-handed opener remains among the promising young batters being considered as India look to strengthen their squad depth ahead of the marquee tournament.
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