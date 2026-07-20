Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Yuvraj Singh urges India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh urges India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh urged Team India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more ODI opportunities ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The former all-rounder warned that limited game time could put pressure on the young opener during the marquee tournament.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh urges India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Yuvraj Singh urges India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more ODI chances ahead of 2027 World Cup
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI1 min ago
2
CJP protest21 min ago
3
Shubman Gill30 min ago
4
ibps po 202637 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202637 min ago