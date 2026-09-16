/Yuvraj Singh warns Gautam Gambhir & Co. for ODI WC 2027: 'Stick by those guys whether they fail'

'That's something that we have also done in the last two T20 World Cups,' Yuvraj added. 'We also played the 50-over World Cup final [in 2023]. So we have had a lot of consistency in white-ball cricket. And that's what they need to do as well to think of first qualifying for the semis and then going on to play in the last two [knockout matches]. I think that's a long way ahead. Focus should be to get a squad ready which is together and ready to fight in any situation.'