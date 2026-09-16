/Yuvraj Singh warns Gautam Gambhir & Co. for ODI WC 2027: 'Stick by those guys whether they fail'

Former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh has strongly cautioned the national team management against introducing any sudden or drastic roster changes as preparations ramp up for the ODI World Cup 2027. Speaking in an interview with Cricinfo, the legendary player who earned the Player of the Series award during the 2011 campaign emphasized that long term stability is the ultimate key to lifting the prestigious trophy. He pointed out that past setbacks often stemmed from eleventh hour shake ups, urging selectors to lock down a core group of 16 to 20 players immediately.
Necessary to give core team match time
With 50 over fixtures becoming increasingly rare in the modern era dominated by the T20 format, Yuvraj believes that giving this core group consistent match time and backing them through every triumph and failure is essential for building unbreakable confidence. The road to the tournament begins on September 27 with a three match home series against the West Indies, presenting the selection committee with immediate roster decisions, particularly concerning Rohit Sharma's long term international future. Additionally, with matches scheduled in southern African conditions, pace bowling all rounders will be vital, placing fitness tested players like Hardik Pandya back into heavy scrutiny.
While current selection trends favor deep batting line ups featuring multiple all rounders, the 44 year old champion offered a distinct viewpoint. He argued that selectors should focus primarily on acquiring genuine match winners capable of single handedly changing the course of a match, regardless of whether they possess secondary skills.
Past Mistakes
Reflecting on past mistakes, Yuvraj stated, 'Every time India have faltered is when they've made some massive changes at the last moment or in the tournament. So I think it's important that we stick to a team that we believe can lift the 2027 World Cup and stick by those guys whether they fail or succeed till that moment. Belief in the squad is very important.'
To establish a winning formula, Yuvraj suggested that India look closely at Australia's historical blueprint for success in global events. He noted that Australia consistently triumphs because they pack their squads with individual match winners who can pull off victories independently or band together when the team faces trouble.
'Every country has a different set of players. Some teams have more allrounders, some teams have more specific batters and bowlers,' Yuvraj remarked. 'You have to go with the best combination. The best combination will always be 12, 13, 14 players and [pick the 15th] according to conditions. Whether you want to play an extra spinner, fast bowler or allrounder, you have got to go with the best. You've got to go with your top 11 match-winners who you feel can win the game.'
India's remarkable history
Highlighting recent white ball success, Yuvraj reminded fans of India's remarkable consistency, which includes reaching the 2023 50 over World Cup final and capturing consecutive T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026. He advised the squad to channel this winning momentum while keeping their immediate sights set on reaching the semi finals before stressing over the pressure of the final stretch.
'That's something that we have also done in the last two T20 World Cups,' Yuvraj added. 'We also played the 50-over World Cup final [in 2023]. So we have had a lot of consistency in white-ball cricket. And that's what they need to do as well to think of first qualifying for the semis and then going on to play in the last two [knockout matches]. I think that's a long way ahead. Focus should be to get a squad ready which is together and ready to fight in any situation.'
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