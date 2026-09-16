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Yuvraj Singh warns Gautam Gambhir & Co. for ODI WC 2027: 'Stick by those guys whether they fail'

Former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh has strongly cautioned the national team management against introducing any sudden or drastic roster changes as preparations ramp up for the ODI World Cup 2027. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh warns Gautam Gambhir & Co. for ODI WC 2027: 'Stick by those guys whether they fail'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Yuvraj Singh warns Gautam Gambhir & Co. for ODI WC 2027: 'Stick by those guys whether they fail'
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