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Yuzvendra Chahal announces retirement from first-class cricket, keeps white-ball career alive

Yuzvendra Chahal has announced his retirement from first-class cricket after a 17-year career in the format. The veteran leg-spinner, however, will continue to pursue opportunities in ODI and T20 cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal announces retirement from first-class cricket, keeps white-ball career alive
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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