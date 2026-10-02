/Yuzvendra Chahal announces retirement from first-class cricket, keeps white-ball career alive

“I played my last First-Class match at Lords, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format. The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away,” wrote Chahal in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.