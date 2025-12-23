Yuzvendra Chahal Buys BMW Z4 Worth Rs 87.90 Lakh: Inside The Star Cricketer’s Luxury Purchase

Indian cricket stars and luxury cars have long shared a close bond, and Yuzvendra Chahal has now added another stunning chapter to that narrative. The Indian leg-spinner recently brought home a brand-new BMW Z4 M40i, a premium convertible priced at Rs 87.90 lakh ex-showroom, marking a proud personal milestone that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

A Special Moment Shared With Family

Chahal announced the purchase on social media, sharing pictures from the delivery ceremony alongside his parents. The post struck an emotional chord, with the cricketer calling the moment “real luxury” as his parents witnessed the achievement first-hand. Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, celebrating both the car and the sentiment behind it.

The BMW Z4 chosen by Chahal appears to be finished in the striking Thundernight Metallic shade, one of several color options available in India alongside Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, San Francisco Red Metallic, Skyscraper Grey, and M Portimao Blau Metallic.

BMW Z4 Exterior: Sporty, Bold, Timeless

The BMW Z4 M40i is known for its unmistakable roadster design. Up front, it features BMW’s signature kidney grille with a horizontal layout, flanked by sleek LED headlights. The long sculpted bonnet adds to its aggressive stance, while the rear gets slim L-shaped LED taillights and a subtle integrated spoiler.

Adding to the sporty appeal are red-painted M Sport brake calipers, High Gloss Shadowline elements, black mirror caps, and an Anthracite Silver soft-top that neatly folds away to deliver the full convertible experience.

Interior Comfort Meets Cutting-Edge Tech

Step inside, and the Z4 balances performance with luxury. The cabin features High Gloss Black trim accents, ambient lighting, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Electrically adjustable seats with memory function ensure comfort on long drives, while clever storage solutions like space behind the seats, door pockets, and a through-loading system enhance everyday usability.

Technology plays a big role in the Z4 experience. The cockpit houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a touchscreen infotainment system running BMW Operating System 7.0. Features include wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation with 3D mapping, and wireless charging.

Features and Safety on Offer

Chahal’s BMW Z4 is loaded with premium features such as Comfort Access, adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist, lumbar support, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system. Driver assistance systems include Parking Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, a rear-view camera, head-up display, and Driving Assistant, ensuring a blend of performance and peace of mind.

Powertrain and Performance Specs

Under the hood, the BMW Z4 M40i Pure is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine from BMW’s EfficientDynamics lineup. It produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an automatic transmission. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, reinforcing its reputation as a true performance roadster.