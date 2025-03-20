Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce saga continues to make headlines, and the latest twist comes from radio personality RJ Mahvash. Amid reports of Chahal paying over ₹4.75 crore in alimony to his estranged wife, Mahvash’s cryptic social media post has set the internet abuzz. With fans speculating about her connection to the cricketer, the controversy deepens, fueling discussions across social media platforms.

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral

RJ Mahvash, rumored to be romantically linked with Chahal, took to Instagram with a series of pictures, donning a white dress adorned with red hearts. However, it wasn’t the images that caught everyone’s attention—it was her caption. She wrote, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain... khuda ka shukr, ainey aaj bhi khade hain...” (Far from lies, greed, and deceit… Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror).

This post came just hours after reports of Chahal’s financial settlement with Dhanashree went viral, sparking speculation among netizens. Interestingly, fans noted that Chahal liked Mahvash’s post within seconds, further igniting rumors of their alleged relationship.

Netizens React to Mahvash’s Post and Chahal’s Quick Like

Social media exploded with reactions after Mahvash’s post. Fans flooded the comment section, making bold assumptions about her connection with Chahal. Some users highlighted how quickly Chahal liked the post, while others supported Mahvash amid the ongoing controversy.

One user wrote, “Chahal liked in 10 seconds—enough said!” Another commented, “Tute hue log kisi ko todte nahi hai... sambhal lena bhai ko” (Broken people don’t break others… take care of him, brother). Some fans even referred to Mahvash as “bhabhi,” drawing parallels with other celebrity couples like Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, who have stood by their partners in the past.

Inside Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Settlement

According to court documents, Chahal has agreed to pay a permanent alimony of ₹4.75 crore to Dhanashree. Reports suggest that he has already paid ₹2.37 crore and is expected to clear the remaining amount following the court’s final verdict.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, reportedly started living separately in June 2022. However, it wasn’t until February 2025 that they officially filed for divorce under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, which allows for separation by mutual consent. The Bombay High Court recently waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period, citing Chahal’s commitments to the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which starts on March 22.

Mahvash and Chahal’s Growing Public Appearances

While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has publicly confirmed their relationship, the duo has been spotted together multiple times in recent weeks. Mahvash was also seen cheering for Team India during the Champions Trophy Final, adding to the speculation surrounding their alleged romance.

As the drama unfolds, fans are closely watching every social media move, waiting to see if Chahal and Mahvash will make things official. Until then, Mahvash’s cryptic posts and Chahal’s online activity will continue to fuel speculation and keep the internet buzzing.