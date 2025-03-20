Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Final Verdict Expected Today Ahead Of IPL 2025

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are set to receive their final divorce verdict today, March 20, as per the directive of the Bombay High Court. The family court has been instructed to conclude the proceedings before the IPL 2025, ensuring that Chahal can focus on his commitments with Punjab Kings. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, has been living separately for over two and a half years, citing compatibility issues as the reason for their split.

Why Was the Cooling-Off Period Waived?

Under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, a six-month cooling-off period is typically mandatory before granting a divorce. However, considering the prolonged separation since June 2022 and the mutual consent involved, Justice Madhav Jamdar ruled that there was "no impediment" in expediting the case. This decision overruled the family court’s initial rejection on February 20, allowing both parties to move on before the high-intensity IPL season.

Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives at Bandra Family Court

At around 11:00 AM, Chahal was spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court for the hearing. The leg spinner, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for a record-breaking Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025, is keen to settle the legal proceedings before the tournament kicks off on March 22. His estranged wife, Dhanashree, arrived shortly after, both concealing their identities with masks.

Financial Settlement: Alimony and Disputes

A major aspect of the divorce proceedings has been the financial settlement. Chahal has already paid Rs 2.37 crore of the total Rs 4.75 crore agreed-upon alimony. Reports previously speculated that Dhanashree had demanded an exorbitant Rs 60 crore, but her family dismissed these claims, calling them "baseless rumors."

Justice Jamdar clarified that Chahal must pay the remaining amount as permanent alimony post-finalization of the divorce. This financial agreement brings an end to months of speculation regarding the financial aspects of their separation.

Public and Social Media Reactions

The news of Chahal and Dhanashree’s divorce has garnered massive attention on social media, with fans and celebrities weighing in. RJ Mahvash, known for her witty takes, made a veiled reference to the split, while Chahal himself has maintained silence, focusing on his cricketing commitments.

Meanwhile, fans are divided—some expressing support for Chahal’s professional career, while others are intrigued by the details of the high-profile separation. With both individuals being social media personalities, the story has generated significant online engagement.