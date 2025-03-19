Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce Row: Yuzi Ordered To Pay ₹4.75 Crore Alimony As Court Sets Final Decision For Tomorrow

In a significant legal development, the Bombay High Court has granted Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma permission to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period in their divorce case. The court has directed the family court to finalize the divorce proceedings by March 20, 2025, considering Chahal’s upcoming participation in the IPL.

High Court Overturns Family Court’s Decision

The Bombay High Court’s ruling comes after the Family Court in Bandra had initially denied Chahal and Verma's request to waive the statutory cooling period under the Hindu Marriage Act. Justice Madhav Jamdar’s bench intervened and ruled in favor of the couple, citing their prolonged separation and compliance with most consent terms.

Timeline of Divorce Proceedings

Chahal and Verma got married in December 2020.

The couple had been living apart since June 2022.

The divorce petition was filed on February 5, 2025, under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

A request to waive the six-month waiting period was submitted alongside the petition.

Family Court’s Initial Refusal

The Family Court, on February 20, had refused to waive the cooling period, citing partial compliance with the settlement terms. As part of the divorce agreement, Chahal had agreed to pay Dhanashree Verma a permanent alimony of ₹4.75 crore, of which ₹2.37 crore had already been paid. The court viewed the pending amount as non-compliance, relying on a family counselor’s report.

Bombay High Court’s Justification

The High Court, however, acknowledged that the couple had been separated for over two and a half years and ruled that the remaining alimony payment should not be a hindrance to waiving the cooling-off period. It directed the family court to expedite the divorce proceedings by March 20, ensuring that Chahal's professional commitments to IPL 2025 are not affected.

With the High Court's ruling, the divorce case is expected to reach its conclusion soon. The family court’s final decision on March 20 will officially end the marriage between Chahal and Verma, allowing them to move forward independently.