Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced? Mystery Surrounds Real Reason Behind Split - Check Latest Report

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have officially divorced, bringing an end to their marriage after completing the legal proceedings. The couple, who had been living separately for the past 18 months, finalized their divorce at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday, February 20.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Legal Proceedings And Counseling Session

According to report from ABP News, both Chahal and Dhanashree were present at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday at 11:00 AM onwards for their final hearing. The judge directed them to attend a mandatory counseling session, which lasted approximately 45 minutes. When questioned, both confirmed that they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent, citing "compatibility issues" as the primary reason for their separation.

Following their statements, the judge granted the divorce at 4:30 PM, legally dissolving their marriage.

Chahal's Instagram Story

Though neither Chahal nor Dhanashree explicitly mentioned the divorce, both shared cryptic messages on their social media accounts shortly after the proceedings.

Chahal Instagram Story:

"God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don’t know it. Amen."

On the other hand, Dhanashree shared an introspective note about faith and overcoming struggles:

"From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Chahal To Be Next Seen In IPL 2025

Despite personal challenges, Chahal remains focused on his cricketing career. The leg-spinner, known for his stellar performances in white-ball cricket, will be looking to continue contributing to his team as he gears up for upcoming tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. His presence in the league will be crucial, given his consistent performances as a match-winner in the shortest format.

The Real Reason For Divorce Still Unknown

While this marks the end of their marital journey, both Chahal and Dhanashree seem to be moving forward with a positive mindset. As fans continue to speculate about their personal lives, their focus remains on their respective careers. Chahal on cricket and Dhanashree on her dance and content creation journey.