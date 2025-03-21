Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Separated In 2022? Shocking Divorce Revelation

The long-standing speculation surrounding Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marital status has finally come to an end. On Thursday, a family court in Bandra granted the estranged couple a divorce decree after they filed a joint petition for separation by mutual consent. The news comes just a day before the commencement of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where Chahal is set to represent Punjab Kings.

A Marriage That Ended in Separation

Chahal and Verma, who tied the knot in December 2020, officially parted ways after nearly two years of separation. According to their divorce petition, the couple had been living separately since June 2022. The legal proceedings began on February 5, 2025, when they jointly filed for divorce in a Bandra family court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Why Was the Cooling-Off Period Waived?

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, couples seeking divorce by mutual consent must undergo a mandatory six-month cooling-off period to allow for reconciliation. However, Chahal and Verma appealed to the Bombay High Court to expedite the process, arguing that their separation had already lasted more than two years. Considering Chahal’s commitments to IPL 2025, the High Court requested the family court to decide on the petition by March 21, ultimately waiving the cooling-off period.

Financial Settlement and Legal Hurdles

One of the key aspects of the divorce proceedings was the financial settlement. As per the consent terms, Chahal was required to pay Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Verma. Initially, the family court refused to waive the cooling-off period due to partial compliance, as Chahal had only paid Rs 2.37 crore at that point. However, the High Court later ruled that the consent terms allowed for the remaining payment to be made after the divorce decree was issued, thereby clearing the way for the separation to be finalized.

The Court’s Final Decision

With all legal formalities met, the Bandra family court approved the couple’s joint petition, officially dissolving their marriage. Advocate Nitin Gupta, representing Chahal, confirmed the decision, stating that both parties had complied with the necessary conditions.

Chahal’s Focus Shifts to IPL 2025

With the divorce proceedings behind him, Yuzvendra Chahal can now turn his attention to the upcoming IPL season. The veteran leg-spinner, who was acquired by Punjab Kings, will be a crucial asset for the franchise. As one of India’s most successful T20 bowlers, Chahal will be looking to make a strong impact in the tournament, putting personal challenges behind him.

Public Reaction and Social Media Buzz

The news of Chahal and Verma’s divorce has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Fans and followers have shared their support for both individuals, acknowledging their decision to part ways amicably. While rumors about their split had been circulating for months, the official confirmation has now put an end to speculation.