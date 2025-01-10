Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Clicked On Bigg Boss 18 Sets With THESE Two IPL Stars Amid Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma - WATCH

Amid divorce speculations with Dhanashree Verma, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was clicked on sets of Bigg Boss 18. According to reports, Chahal was present at the sets of Bigg Boss 18 to shoot for the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of Salman Khan's show.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Yuzvendra can be seen sporting an all-black look along with a white jacket.

Along with Chahal, IPL stars Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh were also clicked on the sets of the show. The bromance among the trio was visible as they posed for the paparazzi with smiles on their faces.

Watch The Video Featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer And Shashank Singh Here:

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has recently become the center of attention, for his personal life. His troubled married life with his wife Dhanashree Verma has grabbed eyeballs.

Chahal and Dhanashree, a popular choreographer and social media influencer, tied the knot in December 2020 in a lavish ceremony. Their fans on social media have witnessed many heart-warming moments between the popular couple from time to time. However, their relationship has been under scrutiny lately.

Many reports indicate that Chahal and Dhanashree are heading towards separation after nearly five years of marriage.

Chahal has deleted all pictures with Dhanashree from his social media account which have added fuel to the rumors. However, Dhanashree continues to keep Chahal's pictures on social media.

Statements From Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma

Earlier Chahal took to social media to address the ongoing rumors surrounding his divorce from actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Chahal requested his fans and followers to refrain from speculating about his personal life, saying that such rumors have caused immense pain to him and his family.

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," Chahal wrote in his statement.

“As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy,” he concluded.

Chahal’s statement came after Dhanashree Verma slammed "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims about their divorce.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," wrote Dhanashree.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others," she added.