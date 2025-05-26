Yuzvendra Chahal Injury: Big Blow For Punjab Kings As Indian Spinner Suffers Wrist Injury, Set To Miss Match Against Mumbai Indians- Report

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: As Punjab Kings prepare for their biggest match in over a decade, a cloud of concern looms large Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly ruled out due to a lingering wrist injury. The timing couldn't have been worse.

Chahal Likely to Miss Crucial Clash Against Mumbai Indians

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Yuzvendra Chahal is set to miss Punjab Kings’ all-important IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, the game is crucial for both teams as they battle for a spot in the top two of the points table.

Chahal had missed the previous match against Delhi Capitals due to a minor niggle, which was initially believed to be precautionary. However, the injury has persisted, and team sources now confirm it’s a wrist issue that hasn’t healed fully. While Punjab Kings remain hopeful of his return for the playoffs, he is unlikely to feature tonight.

This season, Chahal has been the anchor of the Punjab Kings’ spin department. With 14 wickets in 11 matches and an economy rate of 9.56, the numbers may not reflect a dominating performance, but his tight overs under pressure have often tilted momentum in Punjab’s favour.

For a team that has reached the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years, every match is a potential turning point. A win against Mumbai Indians today would secure them a historic top-two finish, granting a direct chance to reach the IPL final through Qualifier 1. Losing their key spinner at such a stage adds an unexpected hurdle.

Team Management Remains Hopeful For Playoff Return

While Chahal's absence is a blow, the Punjab Kings camp remains optimistic. “He’s responding to treatment, and we are confident that he will be available when the playoffs begin,” said a team source.

Chahal’s experience, especially in high-pressure knockout games, could prove vital in the days to come. The management is expected to monitor him closely over the next week.

PBKS vs MI: The Bigger Picture

With the race for the top two heating up, the PBKS vs MI match is more than just a league-stage encounter. For Mumbai Indians, it’s a chance to leap ahead in the points table, while for Punjab, it’s about making history.

PBKS vs MI: Full Squad

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma/Ashwani Kumar

With the playoffs on the horizon, Punjab Kings would be eager to get their spin ace fit and firing. For Chahal, it’s a waiting game but if he returns in time, he could be the X-factor the team needs in their hunt for a maiden IPL title.