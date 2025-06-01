Yuzvendra Chahal Injury Update: Big Boost For Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Against Mumbai Indians

As the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 approaches, all eyes are on Yuzvendra Chahal’s fitness and availability. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner, sidelined by a wrist injury for the last three matches, is poised to make a crucial comeback against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This update brings a sigh of relief for PBKS fans and adds a new dimension to the high-stakes clash.

Yuzvendra Chahal Set to Return: Punjab Kings’ Tactical Advantage

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a key figure in PBKS’ bowling attack this IPL season, despite a slow start. Purchased for a staggering INR 18 crore in the mega auction, Chahal has showcased his worth at pivotal moments. His standout performance came in a nail-biting low-scoring match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he returned impressive figures of 4/28, helping Punjab defend a record-low total of 111 runs. Another memorable four-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) highlights his potential to turn matches around.

Chahal’s absence due to the right wrist injury, sustained in mid-May, left a void in the Punjab Kings bowling lineup. Initially brushed off as minor, the injury ruled him out of three consecutive fixtures, including the crucial Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the latest reports confirm Chahal’s readiness to feature in Qualifier 2, offering PBKS a vital boost.

Injury Recovery and Match Readiness

Despite the injury, Chahal has been seen actively participating in Punjab’s rain-interrupted practice sessions in Ahmedabad. He was spotted playing football, taking high catches, and bowling in the nets with protective wrist gear. Sources reveal the spinner’s determination to play, even if it means managing the pain with injections — a testament to his commitment and competitive spirit.

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer are expected to deploy Chahal judiciously, possibly introducing him during the middle overs to maximize his impact while minimizing injury risks. This strategic move could exploit MI’s middle-order vulnerability against quality spin bowling.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Record Against Mumbai Indians

Chahal’s return comes at a perfect time given his impressive record against the Mumbai Indians. Over 20 IPL games versus MI, the veteran leg-spinner has taken 29 wickets at an average of 21.24 and an economy rate of 8 runs per over — a commendable stat against a strong batting lineup. MI stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have struggled against Chahal’s crafty variations in pace and length, which could be a decisive factor in the high-pressure encounter.

Punjab Kings’ previous win against Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Chahal rested, but this time, his presence will surely add firepower and tactical depth to PBKS’s bowling attack.

Impact on Punjab Kings’ Playing XI

With Chahal’s comeback, Musheer Khan — who made his IPL debut as an impact player but struggled with both bat and ball — is likely to make way. Musheer’s brief stint in the previous matches showed potential but lacked the consistency needed at this stage of the tournament.

Chahal’s experience and ability to handle pressure situations make him an invaluable asset for Punjab Kings in their quest for the IPL final. His knack for taking wickets in crucial moments could tilt the balance in PBKS’s favor.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL 2025 Season So Far

The 34-year-old spinner’s IPL 2025 season started slowly but gained momentum with that crucial 4-wicket haul against KKR. Across 11 innings, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 25.28, maintaining an economy rate of 9.56 — respectable given the aggressive batting styles prevalent in the league. His skill in the playoffs, with notable spells in previous IPL seasons, underscores his ability to rise to big occasions.

What This Means for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

With the Qualifier 2 looming, Chahal’s return provides Punjab Kings a potent bowling weapon against Mumbai Indians’ formidable batting lineup. His clever variations and wicket-taking ability will test MI’s middle order, forcing them to recalibrate their approach.

For the Mumbai Indians, planning to counter Chahal’s spin threat will be crucial, especially in a do-or-die game where margins are razor-thin. PBKS, energized by their star spinner’s comeback, will aim to leverage this advantage to secure their maiden IPL final berth.