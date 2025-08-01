Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Truth Behind Viral ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt Worn During Divorce

In a world where public figures often choose silence over spectacle during personal crises, Yuzvendra Chahal flipped the script—literally. The Indian leg-spinner made headlines not for his googlies on the pitch but for a bold fashion choice during one of the most turbulent times in his life. As he stepped out for his final divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s t-shirt, emblazoned with the now-viral quote “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,” sparked a social media frenzy. Now, for the first time, he has explained the reason behind the statement—and the silence.

‘Not Drama, Just a Message’ – Chahal Breaks His Silence

Appearing on Raj Shamani’s popular podcast, Chahal set the record straight. “Meko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and maine vo de diya,” he said, dismissing the idea that the t-shirt was a publicity stunt. Instead, Chahal clarified that it was a pointed response to something that happened from the other side—a subtle yet firm statement.

His cryptic explanation hinted at a provocation that crossed a line: “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha...fir maine kaha ab sambhaal lo. Ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki.” Far from being an impulsive or attention-seeking move, Chahal described it as a moment of catharsis—a declaration of self-worth after enduring months of emotional strain.

‘I Faked the Marriage’ – Chahal Opens Up About the Relationship

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Chahal also confessed to faking happiness on social media during the latter stages of his marriage. “Yes,” he said when asked if he pretended to be fine while things were falling apart behind the scenes. “We decided not to show anything until it was over.”

This revelation resonates with the modern celebrity culture where curated Instagram posts often mask deeper personal turmoil. For Chahal, the end was brewing long before the paperwork, and he made peace with it by giving his "100 percent" in the relationship.

Financial Settlement, Closure & Clarity

Chahal didn’t shy away from discussing the financial settlement either, stating candidly, “I had signed a good deal.” That transparency, coupled with his t-shirt message, paints a portrait of a man who wanted to close this chapter on his own terms. He described the process as tough but necessary, hinting that something during the final stages of the divorce confirmed his need to take a stand, both symbolically and emotionally.

Mental Health Battles: ‘I Was Tired of My Life’

What many didn’t see behind the cool, meme-worthy t-shirt was a man battling anxiety, insomnia, and even suicidal thoughts. Chahal shared how the emotional weight of the divorce took a heavy toll. “Same things. Same anxiety. Crying for two hours. Sleeping for 2-3 hours. I thought it was better it ended.”

At one point, he even took a break from cricket to avoid letting his personal struggles affect the team. “I only had thoughts…some people do it,” he admitted in a chilling yet honest acknowledgment of mental health battles that elite athletes often hide.

Cheating Allegations & Public Scrutiny

One of the most damaging narratives that surfaced during the divorce was the accusation of infidelity. Chahal unequivocally denied these claims: “I have never cheated. You won’t get a more loyal person than me.” He emphasized that speculation, especially involving RJ Mahvash, was baseless and painful. “I’ve never abused anyone. I just wanted to give a message,” he repeated, urging people to think twice before turning whispers into headlines.