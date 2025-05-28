Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Opens Up On Overcoming Criticism And Finding Strength

Dhanashree Verma, the renowned choreographer and content creator, has recently opened up about her journey of resilience and personal growth following her highly publicized divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Since their split was finalized in March 2025, Dhanashree has focused on her work, self-love, and inner strength, setting an inspiring example of how to navigate public scrutiny with grace.

Dhanashree Verma’s Journey: From Public Scrutiny to Personal Empowerment

The breakup between Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines across the country, sparking widespread media attention and social media speculation. The couple, who married in December 2020, separated in 2022 and legally parted ways in early 2025. Despite the public spotlight on her personal life, Dhanashree has consistently emphasized her commitment to personal growth and professional dedication.

In a candid interview with Bombay Times, Dhanashree revealed how she has managed to remain unaffected by the negativity and criticism surrounding her divorce. “It doesn’t bother me at all! I have surrounded myself with great inner strength, and I am so dedicated that my focus has always been on my work,” she said. This mental resilience, she shared, comes from a place of self-discipline and a strong support system that helps her filter out distractions.

Handling Divorce Under the Media Microscope

The challenges of navigating a divorce while under public scrutiny can be overwhelming, especially for public figures like Dhanashree Verma. Yet, she has transformed this phase of her life into an opportunity for self-discovery and reinvention. “I have guarded myself and have built myself so strong that I just focus on my work, which will speak for everything,” she told the Bombay Times. This approach highlights her refusal to let external negativity derail her personal and professional goals.

Her journey resonates with many who face societal pressures and judgment during difficult personal times. Dhanashree’s emphasis on filtering out noise and focusing on what truly matters has become a powerful message of hope and empowerment.

Embracing Self-Love, Discipline, and New Beginnings

At just 28 years old, Dhanashree Verma’s transformation is nothing short of inspiring. She has embraced a lifestyle centered around self-love, fitness, good nutrition, and mental discipline. “I have completely changed my lifestyle and am focusing on self-love, inner strength, discipline, exercise, good food, and surrounding myself with people who look up to me,” she explained.

This renewed focus has helped Dhanashree not only cope with the emotional aftermath of divorce but also to thrive creatively. She wants her journey to be a beacon of inspiration for others going through similar struggles. “I want to be a part of a journey that inspires people around me,” she added, underlining her commitment to positivity and growth.

Professional Spotlight: Dhanashree Verma’s Latest Work

While handling personal challenges, Dhanashree has not slowed down professionally. She recently featured in a special dance number, Ting Ling Sajna, in the romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film released on May 23 and has been appreciated for its fresh narrative and engaging performances.

Her presence in Bollywood’s vibrant dance scene continues to highlight her versatility and passion for her craft. Fans eagerly await more such performances from the choreographer who has clearly turned adversity into artistic strength.