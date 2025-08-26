Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Sparks Buzz With Bold Statement, 'Trust Toh Mera Bohot Pehle Toot Chuka Tha...'

The much-awaited teaser of MX Player’s upcoming reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, has created a massive buzz online. But it wasn’t just the format of the show that caught everyone’s attention—it was choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma’s candid remark, widely seen as a sharp dig at her ex-husband, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The teaser showcased glimpses of the 16 celebrity contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and Dhanashree Verma, battling for power and survival in the unique game-based reality format. But the most talked-about moment came when Kiku mentioned “trust” during a group discussion. The camera then focused on Dhanashree, who threw a ball and quipped, “Trust toh mera bohot pehle toot chuka tha” (My trust was broken a long time ago). The remark immediately set social media abuzz, with fans interpreting it as a clear reference to her broken marriage with Chahal.

A Show Built on Power, Trust, and Survival

Rise and Fall introduces a compelling format where participants are divided into two starkly different worlds. The “rulers,” led by personalities like Kiku Sharda and Kubbra Sait, enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in a high-rise, while the “workers” struggle for survival in the basement, fighting their way up the hierarchy.

The show thrives on the dynamics of power shifts—rulers must maintain their dominance, while workers strategize to topple them. It’s in this high-stakes environment that Dhanashree’s remark about trust struck a chord, adding both drama and personal intrigue to the teaser.

Dhanashree Verma Opens Up About Her Divorce

This isn’t the first time Dhanashree has addressed the emotional turmoil following her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, she revealed how the separation was not only “confusing” for her but also deeply impacted her family.

“I had to stay strong for my parents,” she said. “We belong to this generation, so we know not to pay attention to trolling, but how do you explain that to your parents when their friends are asking questions? It was a delicate situation because I also needed strength, and so did they.”

Her vulnerability resonated with many, especially at a time when her personal life has been dissected on social media. This makes her presence on Rise and Fall even more significant, as fans eagerly wait to see how she translates her real-life resilience into on-screen strategy.

Chahal’s Subtle Jibes and the Public Narrative

Interestingly, this isn’t the first instance of subtle digs making headlines between the former couple. During the divorce proceedings, Chahal was seen wearing a T-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,” a message many perceived as aimed at Dhanashree. The gesture, widely discussed on social media, added fuel to the ongoing narrative of indirect jabs exchanged between the two.

Now, with Dhanashree’s remark in the teaser, the cycle of public hints and counter-hints continues to intrigue fans and spark debates.

Why Rise and Fall Could Be Dhanashree’s Big Moment

For Dhanashree Verma, Rise and Fall isn’t just another reality show—it could be her breakout moment beyond the shadows of her marriage. Known for her dance videos and social media influence, she now steps into a competitive environment where her wit, resilience, and strategy will be tested.

With contestants like Arjun Bijlani bringing star power, Kiku Sharda adding humor, and Kubbra Sait flaunting her bold persona, the stage is set for fiery clashes and emotional revelations. But Dhanashree’s mix of vulnerability and strength may just make her one of the most compelling participants to watch.