Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fiery Send-Off To Nicholas Pooran Sparks IPL 2025 Drama, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a thrilling encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, the IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) witnessed a dramatic moment that quickly became the talk of the town. Yuzvendra Chahal, the Punjab Kings’ ace spinner, fired up the atmosphere with a fiery send-off after dismissing Nicholas Pooran in the 13th match of the season. What followed was a mix of intense emotions and a moment of high drama that left fans buzzing across social media platforms.

Chahal Strikes and Breaks Pooran's Momentum

Nicholas Pooran had been in blistering form, having scored consistently well in the opening matches of IPL 2025. On the cusp of notching up his third consecutive fifty, Pooran was looking unplayable. However, Yuzvendra Chahal had other plans. Bowling in the 12th over of the innings, Chahal finally made his mark in the game with a crucial wicket. Pooran, batting on 44 off 30 balls, was looking to take control when Chahal, with his deceptive googly, got the better of him.

On the third ball of the over, Chahal bowled a tossed-up googly just outside off-stump. Pooran, attempting to go big over long-off, didn’t get enough elevation, and the ball was comfortably caught by Glenn Maxwell near the boundary. The dismissal halted Pooran’s momentum and also ended the dangerous partnership that had started to build between him and Ayush Badoni.

A Fiery Moment: Chahal’s Emotional Outburst

As soon as Maxwell took the catch, Chahal’s excitement reached a boiling point. The spinner, visibly fired up by the dismissal, was caught on camera unleashing a string of expletives as he gave Pooran a passionate send-off. This outburst, caught in front of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, added a layer of drama to the match, making it one of the standout moments of IPL 2025.

While emotions ran high, this fiery moment didn't go unnoticed. Fans on social media were quick to share the video, and discussions about Chahal’s exuberant reaction dominated cricket chats for hours. While on the field, Chahal's show of emotion underlined just how much the competition meant to the players in such a high-stakes league.

LSG's Recovery After Early Setback

Chahal’s wicket of Pooran was a turning point in the match, with LSG struggling at 89/4. However, a resolute Badoni and a late cameo from Abdul Samad helped steady the ship. Badoni, in particular, played a brilliant knock of 41 runs, anchoring the innings despite the early setbacks. Samad, with his aggressive 27 off just 12 balls, added the finishing touches, ensuring LSG posted a challenging total of 171/7 in 20 overs.

Despite a shaky start, which saw LSG lose key wickets early, including those of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and captain Rishabh Pant in the powerplay, their lower order fought back to post a competitive total. This fightback demonstrated the depth of talent within the LSG ranks, setting the stage for an exciting chase.

PBKS Fightback Led by Arshdeep Singh’s 3-Wicket Haul

Punjab Kings’ bowlers fought valiantly to keep LSG's total in check. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 43 runs and playing a pivotal role in stemming the flow of runs. His efforts ensured that LSG did not get the upper hand as they had hoped during the latter stages of the innings. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer will now look to capitalize on this momentum as they chase down the target in what promises to be an electrifying contest.