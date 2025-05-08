Yuzvendra Chahal’s Heartwarming Support For RJ Mahvash Sparks Relationship Rumours As She Makes OTT Debut

In a move that has caught the attention of fans and the entertainment industry alike, RJ Mahvash, the popular radio jockey-turned-actor, has made her much-awaited acting debut with the web series Pyaar, Paisa Aur Profit, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The romantic-drama series, exploring themes of love, ambition, and the complexities of modern relationships, has created a buzz not only for Mahvash’s bold performance but also for her rumored relationship with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, whose supportive reaction on social media has left fans intrigued.

RJ Mahvash's Bold Acting Debut

Known for her magnetic presence on the radio, RJ Mahvash has transitioned into acting with remarkable confidence. In Pyaar, Paisa Aur Profit, Mahvash plays the lead role alongside Mihir Ahuja, diving deep into a story that blends romance with socio-economic themes. The series delves into the intricacies of relationships in a fast-paced world of finance and ambition, and Mahvash’s portrayal is already making waves.

Her performance, which includes several daring and bold scenes, has ignited discussions across social media, with many praising her for breaking out of her comfort zone. Mahvash herself shared her excitement about the project, writing on Instagram, “My first series as a lead actress,” alongside a teaser of the show.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Heartwarming Support

What truly added fuel to the fire was the reaction from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who took to Instagram to express his pride and support for Mahvash. Posting the series’ poster on his story, Chahal wrote, “Congratulations @rj.mahvash, proud of you!” The post quickly went viral, prompting fans to speculate about the status of their relationship, particularly in the wake of Chahal’s split from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, earlier this year.

Chahal’s public endorsement of Mahvash's debut has sparked rumors of a deeper connection between the two, especially as the couple has been spotted together at various events, including IPL matches, further fueling the buzz. Despite neither Chahal nor Mahvash confirming the rumors, their frequent social media interactions continue to captivate their fanbase.

Social Media Buzz: Fans React to Chahal and Mahvash

The internet has exploded with comments from fans who are both supportive and curious about the rumored relationship. Some playful comments on Chahal’s Instagram reaction include, “Chahal bhai, stay strong, we won’t watch it either!” and “You have our support, Chahal bhai!” While the fans are enjoying the light-hearted banter, they also seem to be rallying behind Mahvash for her brave debut, applauding her for stepping into uncharted territory with grace and confidence.

Even though there has been significant chatter regarding the intimate scenes in the series, Mahvash’s acting chops have received positive feedback, with critics and viewers noting her ability to hold the screen and navigate complex emotions.

What’s Pyaar, Paisa Aur Profit About?

Directed by an up-and-coming OTT filmmaker, Pyaar, Paisa Aur Profit explores the fast-paced dynamics of love, ambition, and career aspirations in the modern world. The series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar in pivotal roles. With its compelling narrative and diverse characters, the show has captivated a wide audience. Available on Amazon Prime Video, it brings a fresh perspective to the romantic-drama genre, offering viewers a look at the multifaceted nature of contemporary relationships.

The Growing Buzz Around Chahal and Mahvash

Aside from Mahvash’s breakout role, their growing connection has been making headlines. Mahvash, a regular at Chahal’s IPL games, was seen cheering for his team, Punjab Kings, during his recent hat-trick performance. Her heartfelt post celebrating his achievement further fueled rumors of their budding romance.

Chahal’s post announcing his divorce from Dhanashree Verma earlier in 2025 added an element of curiosity to the situation, with fans eagerly awaiting an official confirmation regarding his relationship with Mahvash. However, with the couple’s increasingly public appearances and social media exchanges, it seems clear that their bond, whether romantic or platonic, is something fans are keen to follow closely.