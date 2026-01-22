Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram move with RJ Mahvash sparks fresh heartbreak buzz

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and influencer RJ Mahvash have unfollowed each other on Instagram, triggering a fresh wave of speculation around their relationship status. The development comes months after persistent dating rumours and Chahal’s public assertion that he is single. The timing of the unfollow, coupled with the spinner’s cryptic social media posts, has reignited chatter about a possible fallout between the two.

Why the unfollow matters now

Chahal has remained in the spotlight off the field since his separation from choreographer Dhanashree Verma earlier in 2025. Any movement on his personal front tends to draw attention, and the Instagram unfollow has only amplified that scrutiny. For fans and followers, social media activity has become the clearest signal of changing equations, especially when public clarifications are scarce.

From companionship rumours to silence

The bond between Chahal and Mahvash first caught public attention after the cricketer’s divorce. Although both consistently denied being romantically involved, their frequent appearances together, supportive posts, and friendly exchanges kept speculation alive. That narrative shifted this week when eagle-eyed users noticed that neither follows the other anymore on Instagram. The observation quickly went viral, fuelling breakup theories across platforms.

Chahal’s cryptic posts add fuel

Adding to the intrigue were Chahal’s late-night Instagram reels that many interpreted as emotionally loaded. One post read, “I don’t trust people. My perfume stays much longer than their promises.” Another quoted the Bhagavad Gita, reflecting on emotional balance and detachment from sorrow and desire.

While cryptic posts are not uncommon among public figures, their timing has been enough to keep speculation alive in the absence of official comments.

What Chahal has said about dating rumours

Chahal has previously addressed the rumours head-on. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Raj Shamani, the leg-spinner firmly denied dating Mahvash. He explained how casual public sightings were quickly framed as a “link-up,” despite the presence of multiple friends. Chahal also spoke about the toll such speculation took on Mahvash, revealing that she faced online abuse and was unfairly labelled a homewrecker. The cricketer admitted that Mahvash supported him during a difficult personal phase, which made the backlash even harder to process. However, he maintained that there was no romantic relationship.

RJ Mahvash’s stance: “I am single”

Mahvash has been equally clear. In an earlier interaction with Yuvaa, she stated that she is single and currently does not resonate with the idea of marriage. She explained that she does not believe in casual dating and would only pursue a relationship if it were heading towards marriage. For now, she has consciously put that aspect of her life on hold.

How the unfollow surfaced

The unfollow was first flagged publicly by celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla, who noted that the two had earlier followed each other but have now removed each other from their following lists. As of now, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has issued a statement addressing the unfollow.