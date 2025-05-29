Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rumored Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Keeps Low Profile As She Visits Him, Fueling Dating Speculations

In the world of sports and entertainment, where every gesture is scrutinized and every meeting analyzed, RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have become the talk of the town. Following Chahal’s recent divorce, the rumors of a budding romance with RJ Mahvash have sparked a media frenzy. This article dives deep into the key moments, standout sightings, and the heartfelt insights shared by both stars, shedding light on a relationship that fans are eager to learn more about.

The Incognito Meeting That Sparked Rumors

The buzz intensified when RJ Mahvash was spotted arriving incognito to meet Yuzvendra Chahal, drawing comparisons to Virat Kohli’s secretive visit to a bakery to surprise Anushka Sharma. Dressed casually in a yellow hoodie and black shorts, Mahvash kept a low profile with a face mask, reflecting a deliberate attempt to keep things private. This discreet rendezvous mirrored Kohli’s iconic gesture of love and added fuel to speculation about their relationship.

Virat Kohli’s bakery story is well-known among cricket and Bollywood fans alike. After a Test match in Bengaluru, Kohli surprised Anushka Sharma by going undercover to pick up her favorite snacks. This charming act resonates with many, making Mahvash’s incognito visit to Chahal feel equally poignant and telling.

Rumors During Chahal’s Divorce: Friends or More?

Rumors about RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal first took flight during the cricketer’s divorce proceedings with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash was seen attending one of Chahal’s matches amid the difficult phase, stirring public curiosity and social media speculation.

Despite the widespread buzz, both Chahal and Mahvash have firmly denied any romantic involvement, insisting they share a strong friendship. Chahal, who finalized his divorce in March 2025, has been open about focusing on his career and personal growth. Meanwhile, Mahvash is simultaneously carving a niche in the entertainment industry, recently making her acting debut and stepping into film production.

RJ Mahvash’s Rising Stardom and Mutual Admiration

Beyond the dating rumors, RJ Mahvash’s professional journey is equally compelling. She recently starred in Pyaar Paisa Profit, earning praise for her performance. Notably, Chahal publicly applauded her acting skills on social media, showcasing their supportive camaraderie.

Mahvash has also ventured into production with the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui film Section 108, highlighting her multi-dimensional talent in the industry. This professional milestone adds an intriguing layer to their dynamic, where admiration extends beyond personal life.

A Royal Meeting: RJ Mahvash and Preity Zinta in Jaipur

Adding more glamour to the narrative, RJ Mahvash recently met Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta in Jaipur’s iconic Rambagh Palace. The two dazzled in ethnic ensembles—Mahvash in a vibrant red sharara and Zinta in sunny yellow—captured in pictures that Mahvash shared on Instagram.

This meeting, timed just before an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, further entwines Mahvash in cricket’s vibrant ecosystem. With Chahal representing Punjab Kings, her connection with team co-owner Zinta emphasizes the close-knit ties between cricket and entertainment.

What RJ Mahvash Says About Yuzvendra Chahal

Addressing the swirling rumors, RJ Mahvash opened up about her relationship with Chahal during an interview with Instant Bollywood. She praised his humility and caring nature, calling him "one of the most genuinely nice and humble people" she knows. Mahvash admires Chahal's availability and kindness towards loved ones, traits she would love to emulate.

This candid glimpse into their bond portrays a relationship grounded in respect and warmth, regardless of public speculation.