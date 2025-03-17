Advertisement
YUZVENDRA CHAHAL

Yuzvendra Chahal’s SRK-Inspired Holi Act Goes Viral; RJ Mahvash’s Witty Reply Sparks Buzz - Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious SRK-style Holi entry for Punjab Kings went viral, with RJ Mahvash’s witty comment fueling dating rumors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Yuzvendra Chahal, renowned for his on-field brilliance and off-field humor, once again proved why he’s a fan favorite. The veteran leg-spinner, now part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a record INR 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, delighted fans by recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary entry scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as part of PBKS’ Holi celebrations. With his signature wit, Chahal gave the classic Bollywood moment a hilarious cricketing twist, leaving social media buzzing. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Chahal dramatically stepped off a golf cart, striking SRK’s signature pose before humorously addressing his teammates, Piyush Sharma and Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, with the now-viral dialogue: “Tum fans ko mere aane se pehle kaise pata lag jaata hai? Nahi lagna chahiye. Humari bhi privacy hoti hai! Inko hatao bey!” This light-hearted take on the iconic scene instantly captured the internet’s attention, with fans and celebrities alike engaging in the fun.

Also Read: How Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters Celebrated After Winning International Masters League 2025 - In Pics

RJ Mahvash’s Playful Comment Steals the Show

While Chahal’s video was a show-stealer, RJ Mahvash’s cheeky comment took the engagement to another level. The popular radio jockey and film producer dropped a witty remark under Chahal’s post, saying:

“Sir meri movie me aap lead role karlo.”

Her humorous take on Chahal’s acting skills quickly went viral, further fueling ongoing speculation about their growing bond. The post racked up thousands of likes and replies, making it one of the most talked-about cricket-celebrity crossovers on social media.

Chahal and Mahvash: More Than Just Friends?

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored relationship has been the talk of the town since the two were spotted together at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. As India celebrated a historic victory over New Zealand, cameras captured Mahvash in the stands, celebrating with Chahal, further igniting dating rumors. Their festive celebrations together during Christmas 2024 had already set tongues wagging, and their latest Holi interaction has only added fuel to the fire.

Mahvash, who transitioned from a radio jockey to a film producer, has built a strong presence in entertainment and social media. Despite the dating buzz, she has dismissed the rumors as baseless, hitting back at speculators with an Instagram statement:

“It’s funny how people assume friendships to be relationships. If you’re seen with someone, does that automatically mean you’re dating? Let people live their lives in peace.”

While neither has confirmed or denied their relationship status, fans continue to speculate on their undeniable chemistry.

Chahal’s IPL 2025 Journey with PBKS

Amidst all the off-field fun, Chahal remains a crucial asset for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Acquired for a staggering INR 18 crore, the highest price ever for a spinner in IPL history, Chahal will be expected to lead PBKS’ bowling attack as they kick off their campaign against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chahal’s presence in PBKS adds immense firepower to their squad, with fans eager to see if his on-field performances will match his off-field entertainment. His camaraderie with teammates and engaging personality continue to make him a beloved figure in Indian cricket.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK