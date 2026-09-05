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Yuzvendra Chahal’s stunning turner leaves Ben Stokes clean bowled in County Championship | Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a four-wicket haul for Northamptonshire against Durham, with Ben Stokes among his victims. Watch the Indian leg-spinner produce a stunning turning delivery to clean bowl the England all-rounder.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal’s stunning turner leaves Ben Stokes clean bowled in County Championship | Watch
Image Credit: X/ Northamptonshire

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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