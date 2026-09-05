/Yuzvendra Chahal’s stunning turner leaves Ben Stokes clean bowled in County Championship | Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a memorable spell for Northamptonshire in the County Championship as the Indian leg-spinner claimed four wickets against Durham, including the prized scalp of Ben Stokes.
Chahal's dismissal of Stokes was the highlight of his bowling performance, with the delivery turning sharply and beating the England all-rounder's defence before crashing into the stumps.
Stokes was dismissed for 14 runs from 22 deliveries during Durham's first innings at the County Ground in Northampton. The dismissal came in the 47th over when Chahal bowled a delivery outside off-stump.
Yuzi Chahal with an absolute peach to dismiss Ben Stokes— Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 3, 2026
Durham 187/6.
Watch live https://t.co/obDgNotzBX pic.twitter.com/0RKBVz0Gxq
Stokes moved forward to defend, but the ball turned sharply and went through the gap between his bat and pad to hit the stumps. Northamptonshire Cricket Club also shared footage of the dismissal on social media, describing it as a sensational delivery.
The wicket came with Durham at 187/6, according to the match commentary.
Chahal finished Durham’s first innings with figures of 15.2 overs, three maidens, 36 runs and four wickets. His other wickets were Durham captain Alex Lees, Kasey Aldridge and Matthew Potts. Lees was dismissed for 24, while Aldridge and Potts were removed for five and nought respectively.
Chahal’s spell played a key role in restricting Durham to 205 all out in their first innings.
The Indian spinner is representing Northamptonshire during the second half of the 2026 County Championship season. The England and Wales Cricket Board had listed Chahal as Northamptonshire’s overseas player for the second half of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.
The Northamptonshire-Durham contest is part of County Championship Division Two, with the match being played from September 2 to 5 at the County Ground in Northampton.
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