Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Mystery Woman At Champions Trophy Final Between India Vs New Zealand

Champions Trophy Final 2025: Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy, was spotted enjoying the final match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that Chahal was seen sitting with a mystery woman in the stands.

During the match, the cameraman focused on Chahal, revealing that he was watching the game with someone who was not his wife, Dhanashree Verma. This unexpected sighting quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans surprised and sparking fresh speculations about Chahal’s personal life.

Dhanashree-Chahal Separation

For some time now, there have been rumors about a rift between Chahal and Dhanashree. Reports have suggested that all is not well between the couple, fueling divorce speculations. Chahal had previously removed pictures of Dhanashree from his social media, which further intensified the rumors.

Although neither Chahal nor Dhanashree have directly confirmed their separation, they have often shared cryptic posts on social media, hinting at personal struggles. Dhanashree has been seen attending cricket matches on multiple occasions, but her absence from the Champions Trophy final and Chahal’s appearance with another woman have led to further speculation.

IND vs NZ: Champions Trophy Final Update

Talking about the high-stakes final, New Zealand was struggling at 211/6 in the 46th over. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, after conceding two consecutive boundaries, dismissed Daryl Mitchell, who had played a crucial knock of 63 runs off 101 balls. Mitchell edged the ball to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, giving India a much-needed breakthrough.

Before getting out, Mitchell had built a 46-run partnership with Michael Bracewell for the sixth wicket. Currently, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Bracewell are at the crease, trying to take their team to a competitive total. As the match progresses, fans continue to discuss both the on-field action and Chahal’s unexpected appearance in the stands.