Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash Amid Divorce Proceedings With Dhanashree Verma, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the limelight, but this time, it’s not for his on-field performances. The star leg-spinner was spotted with RJ Mahvash during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, fueling speculation amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. The unexpected sighting has ignited conversations across social media, with fans speculating about Chahal’s personal life even as he prepares for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chahal’s Divorce with Dhanashree Verma: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Reports confirm that Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, are officially parting ways. The Bombay High Court recently directed a family court to expedite the divorce proceedings, ensuring a final verdict by March 20. This ruling comes just ahead of the IPL 2025 season, which kicks off on March 22, where Chahal is set to play for Rajasthan Royals.

Chahal and Verma, who have reportedly been living separately for over two and a half years, filed for divorce through mutual consent. The court has also mandated the cricketer to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony, with Rs 2.37 crore already settled.

RJ Mahvash’s Social Media Posts Spark Buzz

Amid this ongoing legal battle, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram, posting a series of pictures with Chahal from the Champions Trophy final. The two were seen enjoying the high-stakes clash between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A video making rounds on social media further added to the frenzy, showing Chahal and Mahvash standing side by side, deeply engrossed in their phones.

Chahal, dressed in a dark blue jacket, denim jeans, and white shoes, kept a low profile, wearing a face mask. Mahvash sported beige pants and a dark brown top, complementing the casual yet stylish appearance.

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: A Thrilling Encounter

While Chahal’s personal life dominated headlines, the Champions Trophy 2025 final delivered an electrifying contest between India and New Zealand. India clinched their third Champions Trophy title in a high-pressure game that witnessed outstanding individual performances and tactical brilliance.

Virat Kohli, in what could be his last ICC tournament, played a pivotal knock, anchoring the innings with a crucial 78 off 56 balls. Shubman Gill’s explosive start and Hardik Pandya’s late blitz ensured India posted a competitive total of 286/8 in their 50 overs.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased why he is considered the best in the business, dismantling New Zealand’s top order with figures of 3/29. The Black Caps, despite a valiant fight led by Kane Williamson’s 91-run masterclass, fell short by 27 runs, handing India a historic win.

Public Reaction and Social Media Frenzy

The combination of Chahal’s personal developments and the thrilling cricketing action made social media a hotbed of discussions. Fans took to Twitter and Instagram, with hashtags like #YuziChahal, #Mahvash, and #ChampionsTrophyFinal trending throughout the night.

One user tweeted, “Yuzi spotted with Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final? That’s a plot twist no one saw coming!” Another wrote, “Let the man live! He’s dealing with enough already with the divorce proceedings.”

Meanwhile, Chahal and Mahvash have remained silent on the growing speculations, neither confirming nor denying the rumors surrounding their association.