Yuzvendra Chahal Wants The Tag Of ‘Test Cricketer’ Next To His Name

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a fairly successful career for India in limited-overs cricket. He has also been one of the top performers in the IPL. Since making his debut back in 2016, Chahal has played 72 ODI matches and has taken 121 wickets, while he has taken 91 wickets in 75 T20Is.

Despite these performances, he has not been able to get the nod to start for India in Test cricket since India has been well served by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav in the recent past.

However, the leg-spinner still has ambitions of playing Test cricket for the country. In a recent interaction, Chahal revealed that he still hoped to play red-ball cricket for India. He stated that every cricketer has a dream of representing their team on the international platform and reaching the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket.

“I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer' next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon," Chahal said in an interview with Crictracker.

Not focusing on selections

Chahal also discussed his ambition of playing in the T20 World Cup for India. He acknowledged that he had not played a match in the tournament yet but stated that he did not ponder much upon it as some things were not in his hands. He emphasized that his focus was on giving his best and performing well while playing the game. Chahal believed that once he wore the blue jersey and became a part of the squad, it always gave him a sense of confidence.

“Selection is something that is not in our hands. Whether you're playing or not, once you wear the blue jersey and be a part of the squad, it always gives you a sense of confidence. At least you're there, and have to be ready for whatever is coming next," he went on to add.