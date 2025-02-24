Choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Saturday, marking her first public appearance after confirming her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, she appeared composed, even smiling for the paparazzi as she made her way to the terminal.

Dhanashree Verma Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Dhanashree, a social media sensation and a well-known face in the cricketing fraternity, was seen stepping out of her car at the Mumbai airport. Dressed in a black sleeveless bodysuit and blue baggy jeans, she exuded confidence, leaving her hair open in a casual yet stylish look.

As photographers rushed to capture her first public appearance post-split, she smiled and acknowledged them. When asked how she was doing, she simply responded with a light-hearted remark, “Kaam par jaa rahi hoon” (I am going to work), before heading inside.

She even obliged a fan who requested a picture, maintaining her composed demeanor despite the whirlwind of speculation surrounding her personal life.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Confirmed

Speculations about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s separation had been rife for months, and on Saturday, Chahal’s lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, officially confirmed the news. In a statement to Hindustan Times, Gupta stated:

“Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, met during the COVID-19 pandemic when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons. Over the years, she became a familiar presence at cricket stadiums, often seen cheering for her husband from the stands.

However, reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2023, leading to months of speculation before the confirmation of their separation.

Rumors and Clarifications on Alimony Claims

In the midst of the divorce news, rumors surfaced claiming that Dhanashree was demanding ₹60 crore as alimony. However, her family issued a strong statement, dismissing these allegations as false and misleading.

The statement read:

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation.”

The statement further urged the media to exercise restraint and fact-check information before spreading false narratives.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Divorce Proceedings

As the divorce proceedings continued, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about self-worth and resilience. The post featured a quote attributed to Ratan Tata, which read:

“Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.”

The post quickly gained attention, with fans speculating whether it was a subtle response to the ongoing developments in his personal life.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma also shared a cryptic Instagram post, writing:

“From Stressed to Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice—you can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything.”

What’s Next for Dhanashree and Chahal?

With their divorce proceedings still ongoing, both Dhanashree and Chahal appear to be focusing on their professional lives.

Dhanashree continues to create content and collaborate with Bollywood and sports personalities, while Chahal remains a key figure in Indian cricket, eyeing his future with the Indian team and the upcoming IPL season.

While the headlines around their separation may continue for a while, both seem determined to move forward with grace and resilience. As their fans and well-wishers, we can only hope they find peace and happiness in their respective journeys.