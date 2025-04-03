In the ever-evolving world of cricket and celebrity gossip, the spotlight has shifted to Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash. The speculation gained momentum after Mahvash dropped a cryptic Instagram reel that sent social media into a frenzy. Adding fuel to the fire, she was reportedly in Lucknow on the same day Chahal played for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season. Fans are buzzing with curiosity—are the two secretly dating?

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post and Viral Speculations

RJ Mahvash, a popular radio jockey and digital content creator, stirred up dating rumors with a thought-provoking Instagram post. In the reel, she said, “If a guy comes into my life, he will be just one… He will be the same friend, the closest companion, the boyfriend, and ultimately, the husband.” The post was captioned simply as “Only one,” a statement that netizens quickly linked to Chahal.

Social media erupted with comments speculating about her relationship with the cricketer. One user wrote, “You’re talking about Chahal, right?” while another humorously added, “Yuzi must be grinning in the background.”

Was RJ Mahvash in Lucknow with Chahal?

Further fueling the speculations, Mahvash posted an Instagram Story from a poolside location, which eagle-eyed fans identified as the Taj Hotel in Lucknow. Incidentally, Chahal was in the city at the same time for Punjab Kings’ match against Lucknow Super Giants.

A Reddit user commented, “How long are they going to keep this under wraps?” while another speculated, “They know that we know that they know we know.” The coincidence was too hard for fans to ignore, leading to widespread discussions online about whether the two spent time together in Lucknow.

Chahal’s Divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has been under intense scrutiny ever since his highly publicized divorce from choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, officially parted ways in March 2025, with reports stating that Chahal paid an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore.

While neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has publicly disclosed the exact reason behind their separation, entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani revealed that a major point of contention was their place of residence. Dhanashree reportedly preferred Mumbai, while Chahal wanted to stay in Haryana with his parents, leading to irreconcilable differences.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Chahal made headlines by wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be your own sugar daddy,” which many interpreted as a subtle dig at his ex-wife.

Who is RJ Mahvash?

RJ Mahvash is a well-known radio jockey, digital creator, and film producer. She started her career in radio during her college days and soon expanded into digital content, working with cricketing icons such as Brett Lee, Suresh Raina, and Chris Gayle. She later hosted Bold or Bowled, a unique cricket-based talk show.

In 2022, she gained further recognition as the host of Playground Season 1, a gaming reality show on Amazon miniTV. The following year, she launched her production house, Cinemawala Productions, debuting as a producer with the film Section 108, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is also set to star in an upcoming web series produced by Yash Patnaik, set to release on Amazon miniTV.

Mahvash holds a Master’s degree in Communication/Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia University and a Bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University.