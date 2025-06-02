In a night charged with emotion, drama, and high-octane cricket, it wasn’t just the players who stole the limelight. As Punjab Kings (PBKS) stormed into the IPL 2025 final with a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), one person in the stands erupted in sheer joy — RJ Mahvash, the rumoured girlfriend of PBKS star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Her animated, heartfelt reaction after Chahal dismissed the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav has taken the internet by storm.

RJ Mahvash and Preity Zinta after Yuzvendra chahal took surya Kumar's wicket pic.twitter.com/67zoxx6qgd June 1, 2025

A Moment to Remember: RJ Mahvash’s Reaction Goes Viral

The camera panned to the Punjab Kings’ dugout just seconds after Chahal trapped Surya into mistiming a sweep shot, sending a crucial catch to mid-wicket. But what truly caught everyone’s eye wasn’t just the dismissal — it was RJ Mahvash leaping up from her seat, clapping ecstatically, her joy unfiltered and raw.

Sitting alongside actress Sahiba Bali, Mahvash’s reaction was instantly clipped, shared, and reshared across social media platforms. Within minutes, the video went viral, trending across hashtags like #RJMahvash, #Chahal, #PBKSvsMI, and #IPL2025Qualifier2.

Fans quickly dubbed her the “lucky charm” of Punjab Kings. Her visible passion, support, and connection with Chahal added a human element to a game packed with pressure and performance.

Love, Loyalty, and a Prediction Fulfilled

Adding fuel to the celebratory fire, Mahvash later re-shared an old Instagram post that had predicted a PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final — before the playoffs even began.

“Prediction boltey! Well played Punjab, more to go!” she wrote, sharing pictures from the stadium with a wide smile and a glowing caption.

With Punjab Kings now set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale, fans have crowned her the unofficial oracle of the tournament.

A Wicket That Turned the Tide

Chahal’s dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav proved to be a turning point in the match. The MI batter, who had already smashed 44 off 26 balls and looked set to post a match-defining total, finally fell to Chahal — making the leg-spinner’s personal battle with Surya one of the match’s key storylines.

For Mahvash, who’s been spotted at multiple PBKS games this season, it was more than just a wicket. It was vindication — both of her support and her belief in the team.

The Buzz Beyond the Boundary

Mahvash’s joyous outburst wasn’t just a fleeting moment. It symbolized the deep emotional connection fans and families have with players and teams. It humanized the pressure-filled atmosphere of an IPL knockout and reminded viewers that cricket is as much about heart as it is about strategy.

The fact that RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are rumoured to be dating only intensified fan curiosity. Social media was abuzz with memes, shoutouts, and heartfelt comments praising the duo’s visible bond and Mahvash’s passionate support.