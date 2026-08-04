/Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of four-time Lanka Premier League champions Jaffna Kings

Nagendra Siddoutam, Owner of Anchor Sports, said: "This is a significant step for us. Sri Lanka has a rich cricketing heritage, and the LPL has established itself as a well-run, highly competitive league in a short span of time. The Jaffna Anchors will be a natural extension of what we're building globally, franchises that are rooted in their local communities while being part of a connected, international Anchor network. We're looking forward to investing in the Jaffna Anchors and contributing to the league's continued growth.”