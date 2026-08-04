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Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of four-time Lanka Premier League champions Jaffna Kings

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has become co-owner of four-time Lanka Premier League champions Jaffna Kings after Anchor Sports AB acquired the franchise. The team has also been rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings under its new ownership.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of four-time Lanka Premier League champions Jaffna Kings
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of four-time Lanka Premier League champions Jaffna Kings
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