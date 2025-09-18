Zaheer Khan Leaves Lucknow Super Giants As Franchise Plans Major Restructure Ahead Of IPL 2026

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after just one season in the role of team mentor and bowling coach. Zaheer had joined the franchise in 2024, taking over the mentoring responsibilities after Gautam Gambhir moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also handled bowling duties following Morne Morkel’s exit.

Reasons Behind the Move

Reports suggest that Zaheer did not fully align with the vision of head coach Justin Langer and LSG’s owner, Sanjiv Goenka. The team’s performance in IPL 2025, where they finished seventh and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year, has further prompted the management to restructure their support staff.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

New Direction for LSG

The franchise is now planning to appoint a new mentor with expanded responsibilities across the RPSG Group’s cricket teams, which include Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred. Veteran coach Bharat Arun is also tipped to join LSG as the new bowling coach.

What Lies Ahead for Zaheer?

It remains to be seen if Zaheer Khan takes up a role with another franchise before IPL 2026. With his vast experience as a bowler and mentor, he could be an attractive addition for other teams looking to strengthen their coaching setups.