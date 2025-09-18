Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961553https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/zaheer-khan-leaves-lucknow-super-giants-as-franchise-plans-major-restructure-ahead-of-ipl-2026-2961553.html
NewsCricket
ZAHEER KHAN

Zaheer Khan Leaves Lucknow Super Giants As Franchise Plans Major Restructure Ahead Of IPL 2026

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after just one season in the role of team mentor and bowling coach.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zaheer Khan Leaves Lucknow Super Giants As Franchise Plans Major Restructure Ahead Of IPL 2026Image Credit:- X

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after just one season in the role of team mentor and bowling coach. Zaheer had joined the franchise in 2024, taking over the mentoring responsibilities after Gautam Gambhir moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also handled bowling duties following Morne Morkel’s exit.

Reasons Behind the Move

Reports suggest that Zaheer did not fully align with the vision of head coach Justin Langer and LSG’s owner, Sanjiv Goenka. The team’s performance in IPL 2025,  where they finished seventh and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year,  has further prompted the management to restructure their support staff.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: ‘He Gave Me…’: Washington Sundar Reveals How Ashish Nehra’s Guidance Boosted His Batting In England

 

New Direction for LSG

The franchise is now planning to appoint a new mentor with expanded responsibilities across the RPSG Group’s cricket teams, which include Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred. Veteran coach Bharat Arun is also tipped to join LSG as the new bowling coach.

Also Read: 5 Indians With Most Runs In T20s: Virat Kohli Leads, Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Suresh Raina - Check Full List

 

What Lies Ahead for Zaheer?

It remains to be seen if Zaheer Khan takes up a role with another franchise before IPL 2026. With his vast experience as a bowler and mentor, he could be an attractive addition for other teams looking to strengthen their coaching setups. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh