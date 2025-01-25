Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant has secured his spot in India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. This decision comes amidst speculation over his selection, as a portion of the team management had reportedly favored Sanju Samson. However, captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar backed Pant’s inclusion, recognizing his potential to deliver on the big stage.

Pant Faces Tough Competition for Playing XI

While Pant is part of the squad, his place in the playing XI is not guaranteed. The Indian middle-order boasts strong performers like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, making it a challenge for the wicketkeeper-batter to break into the lineup.

Despite this, Pant’s mentor and former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan remains confident about his impact. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer emphasized Pant’s ability to change the game single-handedly and termed him an “X-factor” for the Indian side.

“He's an X-factor player. So, when you are looking at having an X-factor player in your team, it's going to be an added advantage all the time. That's why the expectations are on him, and he's also determined. When you're looking at him and being part of the team, obviously he's there to make it count and have that impact,” Zaheer remarked.

Pant Compared to Virender Sehwag

Zaheer drew parallels between Pant’s style of play and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. While Pant has often been compared to MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist for his explosive batting and finishing abilities, Zaheer feels Sehwag is the closest match in terms of impact.

“I would say Virender Sehwag. That is the right comparison, in terms of style and having that kind of impact at the international level. The names which you've mentioned also had a similar kind of approach. I think there is a resemblance,” Zaheer added.

Pant’s IPL 2025 Record-Breaking Deal

Pant recently made headlines by becoming the costliest player in IPL history. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired him for a staggering INR 27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise has also entrusted him with the captaincy for the upcoming season, underscoring their faith in his leadership and match-winning abilities.

With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, all eyes will be on Pant to see if he can live up to the expectations and secure a spot in India’s playing XI. Known for his fearless approach, Pant has the ability to turn matches on their head, making him a valuable asset in high-pressure tournaments like the Champions Trophy.