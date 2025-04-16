Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy After 8 Years Of Marriage

Former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge have stepped into a new and heartwarming innings of life — parenthood. On Wednesday morning, the celebrated couple announced the birth of their baby boy, lovingly named Fatehsinh Khan, via a heartfelt social media post that has since gone viral across platforms.

The grayscale family portrait shared in the post exudes warmth and serenity, with Zaheer cradling their newborn while Sagarika wraps her arms around them, symbolizing love, unity, and new beginnings. The caption read, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

Social Media Erupts in Celebration

The announcement prompted a cascade of congratulations from the sports and entertainment fraternities. Fellow cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Angad Bedi chimed in with heartfelt wishes, while Bollywood personalities such as Pragya Kapoor extended warm blessings. The moment not only captivated fans but also united two of India's most passionate communities — cricket and cinema — in celebration.

From First Glance to Forever: The Love Story Revisited

Their journey from strangers to soulmates is the stuff of modern fairy tales. In a candid revelation, Sagarika recently shared how their romance initially took time to bloom, with Zaheer being hesitant to approach her due to preconceived notions. It was only through mutual friends — especially Angad Bedi — that the ice finally broke, paving the way for a relationship built on mutual respect and deep affection.

The couple made their relationship public at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding in 2016 and tied the knot the following year. Their bond, often showcased in subtle but meaningful glimpses on social media, has been admired for its grace, balance, and low-key elegance.

Zaheer’s Transition from Fast Bowler to Family Man and Mentor

While embracing fatherhood, Zaheer Khan continues to make headlines off the pitch as well. Currently serving as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, Zaheer’s tactical insight and calming influence have been instrumental in the franchise's campaign so far.

Despite a recent narrow loss to Chennai Super Kings, Zaheer’s leadership remains unwavering. In a motivational post-match talk, he rallied the squad, saying, "Games like this help build belief. We were in the game till the end, and that’s what matters." His ability to lead with empathy and clarity has positioned LSG as strong contenders in this year’s tournament.

With Rishabh Pant at the helm and consistent performances from stars like Aiden Markram, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan, LSG sits fourth on the points table. Their next test against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals on April 19 in Jaipur will be crucial in defining the trajectory of their season.