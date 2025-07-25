England opener Zak Crawley has opened up about his involvement in the sledging controversy with India at Lord’s, admitting he "loved" playing the role of the antagonist during the tense final moments of the third day. Crawley, who scored a crucial 84 in Manchester, said he sensed "a good chance" to unsettle India by embracing the role of a pantomime villain. During the heated encounter at Lord’s, Indian captain Shubman Gill reportedly told Crawley to "grow some f***ing balls" after the England batter deliberately slowed the game. The two later had a fiery exchange on the field, with Gill accusing England of violating the spirit of cricket—an allegation Crawley dismissed.

"I've always enjoyed that part of cricket, to be honest, especially when you're batting," Crawley said as qouted by ESPNcricinfo "There's two of you against eleven and they're desperate to get you out, and they're chirping you."

"Most of the time, I'd probably let it slide, and then other times, I feel like it's a good chance to put it back on them. I loved that little eight-minute passage. No-one stepped over the line. I thought everyone was in good spirits. It was just competitive cricket, and I really enjoyed it," he added.

When asked if he deliberately came out late to bat, as Gill had claimed, Crawley responded, "No, no. Not at all. I sit in my spot [in the dressing room] until the umpires go out. I saw the umpires go, and I walked out. I wasn't aware that we were 90 seconds late, but fair enough."

Crawley's Comeback

Crawley's innings of 84 on Thursday marked a significant return to form following a string of low scores—19, 0, 18, and 22—across the second and third Tests. While he hit 124 against Zimbabwe earlier in May, this was his highest score against a top-tier Test side since his 189 against Australia two years ago, also at Old Trafford.

"I have high standards for myself, and I work very hard in my game," he said. "I always want more for myself, and I've certainly wanted more for myself than I've got in the last year or so. That's just an internal thing. I don't feel that pressure from anyone else."

"I just feel like I owe it to myself to have a few more good performances. Days like today make the practice and the tougher times worth it a bit more. Obviously, I wanted more runs today, but I feel like I've worked hard and earned those runs."

