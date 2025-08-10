Advertisement
ZAK FOULKES

Zak Foulkes Creates History On Test Debut For New Zealand Against Zimbabwe

Zak Foulkes picked up a nine-wicket haul in his Test debut for New Zealand in 2nd test against Zimbabwe. He creates history for New Zealand.  

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zak Foulkes Creates History On Test Debut For New Zealand Against ZimbabweImage Credit: X

In a dazzling entry into Test cricket, Zakary “Zak” Foulkes has redefined debut brilliance for New Zealand. The 23-year-old right-arm medium-pacer delivered the best bowling figures ever by a Kiwi on Test debut, capturing match figures of 9 for 75, including a devastating 5 for 37 in the second innings against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo.

Historic Feat in Bulawayo

Foulkes's performance surpassed the previous record held by Will O’Rourke, who had achieved 9 for 93 on Test debut against South Africa in Hamilton in 2023. His match haul of 9 wickets came at an exceptional average, an early testament to his impact.

His spell of 5 for 37 in just eight overs was particularly lethal, dismantling Zimbabwe’s batting lineup and sealing a crushing innings-and-359-run victory, New Zealand’s largest ever margin in Test cricket, and the third-largest by runs in Test history.

Praise from the Camp

Stand-in captain Mitchell Santner couldn’t hide his admiration, calling Foulkes’s feat “pretty special” and praising his stamina and swing: “He was going for that ten-for … to bowl ten overs in a row is credit to him.”

A Promising Beginning

Foulkes’s rise from T20 and ODI formats to this standout Test performance marks him as one of the most exciting new prospects in Kiwi cricket. His swing bowling, both in and away, has already drawn comparisons, and fans on r/blackcapscricket have been quick to highlight his potential: “He takes wickets. Every format… his special action.”

Zakary Foulkes’s debut ranks among the most memorable in modern Test cricket and could be the start of a remarkable international career.

