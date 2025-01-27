Zanai Bhosle Clears The Air On Dating Rumours With Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Zanai Bhosle, the 23-year-old granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, recently found herself at the centre of dating speculation following the release of a cosy birthday photo with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The image, shared by Zanai on her Instagram, showed the two looking very close, sparking a frenzy among their followers who quickly jumped to conclusions.

However, both Zanai and Siraj were quick to dispel any assumptions about a romantic relationship, taking to social media to clarify their bond. In a heartfelt response, Zanai posted the picture of herself with Siraj, accompanied by the caption "Mere pyaare bhai" (my dear brother), alongside sparkling and flower emojis, suggesting a sibling-like connection rather than anything more. The song "Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay, playing in the background, added an extra layer of warmth to the post, underlining the friendly nature of their relationship.

Cricketer Siraj was equally quick to clear the air. He shared the photo on his Instagram Story, accompanied by an emotional message: "Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein" (There is no one like my sister. I can't stay anywhere without her. My sister is one of a kind, like the moon and stars). Zanai responded with a red heart emoji, further solidifying their close, platonic relationship.

Zanai’s Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

The photo that set the rumour mill spinning was taken at Zanai’s extravagant 23rd birthday bash, held in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair, with the presence of family members, friends, and prominent personalities from the entertainment and cricket worlds. Among the guests were her legendary grandmother Asha Bhosle, actor Jackie Shroff, cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Siddhesh Lad, creating a vibrant atmosphere that Zanai later shared on her social media accounts.

Despite the lively party and multiple photos shared by Zanai, it was the single picture with Siraj that sent fans into overdrive. Zanai, however, took it in stride, responding with the caption "23’ done right", reflecting her joy on the special occasion. While the birthday celebration was the talk of the town, the picture with Siraj prompted a wave of online questions regarding their relationship, culminating in the clarifications from both parties.

A Blossoming Career in Music

Beyond the gossip and social media spotlight, Zanai Bhosle is slowly carving her own path in the entertainment industry. While she remains part of one of India’s most renowned musical legacies, with Asha Bhosle being one of the country's most beloved singers, Zanai is beginning to make a name for herself as a singer. Recently, she shared a preview of an exciting new music project, hinting at her growing presence in the music scene.

As the granddaughter of a musical legend, Zanai’s journey in the industry is being closely watched, and she seems poised to make her mark in her own right.