Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s True Crisis Man and 1983 World Cup Hero

The echoes of 1983 still resonate across Indian cricket. While Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 against Zimbabwe remains etched in memory, another hero stood firm behind the stumps Syed Mujtaba Hussain Kirmani. At the Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026, Kirmani was honoured for his invaluable contribution to India’s historic World Cup triumph and his lasting service to the game.

During that crucial Zimbabwe clash, Kirmani’s unbeaten support proved decisive. His calm resistance ensured India recovered from collapse and scripted one of cricket’s greatest turnarounds. Often understated, his composure under pressure defined his career.

A Pillar of Indian Cricket

Born on December 29, 1949, in Madras now Chennai, Syed Mujtaba Hussain Kirmani is regarded among India’s finest wicketkeepers. Between 1976 and 1986, he played 88 Tests and 49 ODIs, replacing Farokh Engineer with quiet efficiency and sharp reflexes. He was pivotal in India’s 1983 World Cup triumph, winning the tournament’s best wicketkeeper award. Kirmani claimed six dismissals in his debut Test innings and five in a World Cup match. A resilient lower-order batter, he shared a crucial 126-run ninth-wicket stand with Kapil Dev. Honoured with the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and Col CK Nayudu Award, his autobiography Stumped chronicles his era.

More Than Numbers

Kirmani scored nearly 3,000 Test runs, including two centuries and over a dozen fifties. Yet his real value lay in crisis management. Time and again, he steadied innings when India faltered. His reliability earned him the title of Indian cricket’s true “sankatmochak” — the man for difficult moments.

After retirement, he served as coach and national selector, continuing to shape Indian cricket.

Celebrating Unsung Strength

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman is not just an awards platform but a tribute to individuals whose contributions often go beyond headlines. By honouring Kirmani, the ceremony celebrated dedication, resilience, and silent excellence qualities that illuminate generations long after the applause fades.