/Zee secures exclusive broadcast rights for India's cricket tour of Zimbabwe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Zee) has strengthened its presence across the sports ecosystem by acquiring the exclusive broadcast rights for India's tour of Zimbabwe. The partnership with Zimbabwe Cricket enhances Zee's presence across key sports like cricket and football, featuring properties such as the ILT20 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, among others.
The three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe, set to take place in July 2026, will be telecast live on Zee’s newly launched Unite8 Sports channels, with matches available in both Hindi and English.
Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi commentary)
Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English commentary)
This acquisition reinforces Zee’s commitment to becoming a major player in sports broadcasting. The company has been aggressively building its Unite8 Sports network, following landmark deals that include the ILT20 and long-term rights to multiple FIFA events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the deal: "We are delighted to bring India’s tour of Zimbabwe to viewers as we continue to scale Unite8 Sports into a compelling destination for premium global sport. This acquisition reflects our broader strategy of building a diversified sports portfolio. We will continue to offer rich and engaging sporting action across our platforms and look forward to a long-term partnership with Zimbabwe cricket."
Zimbabwe Cricket will welcome India for a three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in July. The series will start on July 23, with the second and third matches to be played on consecutive days - July 25 and 26.
India’s previous tour to Zimbabwe for the shortest format was a five-match series in July 2024 that the visitors won 4-1.
The two sides last met during the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai.
IND vs ZIM T20I series schedule:
First T20I: Thursday, 23 July, Harare
Second T20I: Saturday, 25 July, Harare
Third T20I: Sunday, 26 July, Harare
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