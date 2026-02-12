Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Abhishek Sharma fitness update, Windies shock England, PSL 2026 auction

The global cricket calendar delivered a dramatic 24 hours as the Pakistan Super League staged a historic auction, the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash was confirmed after political tension, India awaited a key fitness call before facing Namibia, and West Indies stunned England in Mumbai. Here is everything that matters this morning.

PSL 2026 Auction Creates History With Record Bids

Pakistan Super League entered a new era with its first-ever player auction at Lahore Expo Centre, featuring nearly 900 registered cricketers and eight franchises, including new teams Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. Fast bowler Naseem Shah emerged as the most expensive buy, snapped up by Team Rawalpindi for PKR 8.65 crore, signaling a premium on elite pace ahead of the 2026 season.

Top Buys That Shaped the Auction

Naseem Shah – PKR 8.65 crore (Team Rawalpindi)

Daryl Mitchell – PKR 8 crore

David Warner – PKR 7.90 crore (Karachi Kings)

Fakhar Zaman – PKR 7.95 crore (Lahore Qalandars)

Haris Rauf – PKR 7.60 crore

Franchises prioritized proven match-winners and multi-format stars, suggesting PSL teams are targeting tactical flexibility rather than specialist roles. Auctions often reveal competitive intent. Rawalpindi’s pace-heavy investment hints at a strategy built around defending totals, while Karachi’s move for Warner strengthens their powerplay threat.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Back On

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture will proceed after Pakistan reversed its earlier boycott stance tied to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the board had “no personal interests” and only sought “respect” for Bangladesh. A tournament ticket partner confirmed confidence never dipped, saying pre-bookings were not canceled despite uncertainty.

India vs Pakistan remains cricket’s biggest broadcast driver. Any disruption would have impacted global viewership, sponsorship revenue, and tournament momentum. The ICC later confirmed Bangladesh would avoid sanctions and receive hosting rights for a future event cycle, helping ease tensions.

India vs Namibia: Fitness Cloud Over Abhishek Sharma

India face Namibia at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium with one major selection headache. Opener Abhishek Sharma is racing against time for fitness clearance. If unavailable, Sanju Samson is expected to slot into the XI. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return after missing the previous game with fever, potentially replacing Mohammed Siraj.

Probable India XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma/Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.



Bumrah’s return significantly boosts India’s death-over control, an area that often defines knockout pathways in T20 tournaments. Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, will rely on Ruben Trumpelmann’s new-ball movement to test India early.

Usman Tariq Fires Warning Ahead of India Clash

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has stirred headlines after claiming scrutiny over his bowling action could put Indian batters under “extra pressure.” The 30-year-old impressed on debut against the USA with figures of 3/27, continuing a sensational start to his T20I career. Despite questions around the legality of his action, Tariq struck a calm note. “I’m just focusing on my cricket and my practice,” he said, adding that the India match is “just a normal game.”

Numbers That Stand Out:

11 wickets in 4 matches

Average: 7.90

Economy: Under six

If cleared, Tariq could become Pakistan’s surprise weapon on spin-friendly surfaces.

West Indies Outclass England in Mumbai Thriller

Two-time champions West Indies defeated England by 30 runs after posting 196/6 at Wankhede Stadium. Sherfane Rutherford rescued the innings with an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls following an early collapse to 8/2. Spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase then dismantled England, bowling them out for 166 in 19 overs despite Sam Curran’s unbeaten 43. West Indies’ middle-order counterattack shifted momentum after England dominated the powerplay. The result strengthens West Indies’ reputation as a tournament side that peaks under pressure, echoing their title-winning runs in past editions.