Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Australia dominate in U19 World Cup, India take 2-0 lead against New Zealand in T20I

Cricket fans were treated to a dramatic mix of dominant performances, off-field developments and milestone moments yesterday. From ruthless bowling displays to administrative shake-ups and personal landmarks, here’s a concise wrap-up of the top five cricket stories that made headlines.

1. Australia Bowl Sri Lanka Out for 58 in U19 World Cup Shock

Australia produced one of the most one-sided performances of the ICC Under-19 World Cup after skittling Sri Lanka out for a paltry 58. The Australian bowlers ran riot, exploiting helpful conditions and relentless pressure to register a crushing win. The result not only underlined Australia’s strength at the junior level but also raised serious questions about Sri Lanka’s batting depth in the tournament.

2. Bangladesh Cricket Board Orders Probe Into Fixing Allegations

Off the field, controversy hit Bangladesh cricket after the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced an investigation into fixing allegations involving a current board director. The BCB’s integrity unit has been tasked with probing the matter, a development that has cast a shadow over domestic cricket and reignited concerns about governance and transparency in the system.

3. Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates 10 Years in International Cricket

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah marked a major personal milestone, completing 10 years in international cricket. From breaking stereotypes about fast bowlers to becoming India’s most reliable match-winner across formats, Bumrah reflected on his journey, resilience and evolution. The milestone prompted praise from former players and fans alike, celebrating a decade of excellence.

4. Luke Wright Steps Down as England Men’s Selector

In a significant administrative move, Luke Wright announced he will step down as a selector for England’s men’s team after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wright’s departure will mark the end of a key phase in England’s selection setup, with changes expected as the team looks to refresh its strategy across formats.

5. Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan slam fifties as India hammer New Zealand by 7 wickets

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav finally produced a big one, scoring an unbeaten 82 while Ishan Kishan contributed a fiery 76 as India romped to a dominating seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur and went 2-0 up in the five-match series.