Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Babar Azam criticised, Bangladesh beat Pakistan, BCCI Naman awards winners revealed

The biggest talking points in world cricket on Monday revolve around Pakistan’s struggles, Bangladesh’s dramatic ODI series win, major honours at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, and confirmation that the West Indies squad has safely returned home after the T20 World Cup. From sharp criticism of Babar Azam to Tanzid Hasan’s breakthrough century and Shubman Gill’s latest accolade, here are the key cricket updates you need to know this morning.

Babar Azam ‘Mentally Unfit’ Claim Sparks Debate In Pakistan

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Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali delivered a scathing assessment of former captain Babar Azam, claiming the star batter was “mentally unfit” to be part of Pakistan’s ODI squad against Bangladesh.

The remarks came after Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed revealed that both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were carrying injuries during the recent T20 World Cup campaign.

However, Basit argued that Babar did not appear physically troubled and suggested the real issue could be discomfort with batting at No. 4 in the lineup.

“Babar Azam is mentally unfit. Physically he is fine,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit also criticised Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, accusing him of interfering excessively in squad selection.

The comments highlight growing scrutiny around Pakistan’s team management following inconsistent results in recent international tournaments.

Bangladesh Seal ODI Series Against Pakistan

Bangladesh secured a tense 11-run victory over Pakistan in the third and final ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur to win the series 2-1.

The match turned into a gripping contest after Pakistan nearly chased down the target in the final overs.

Key Match Highlights

Tanzid Hasan: 107 (98 balls)

Taskin Ahmed: 4/49

Mustafizur Rahman: 3/54

Salman Agha: 106 (98 balls)

Tanzid Hasan’s maiden ODI century laid the foundation for Bangladesh’s total of 290/5. The left-hander struck six fours and seven sixes, anchoring the innings after Bangladesh opted to bat first.

Pakistan’s chase looked doomed at 82/5 before Salman Agha launched a remarkable counterattack with a 98-ball century.

With Pakistan needing 30 runs from the last 15 balls, the match was still alive. But Taskin Ahmed dismissed Agha at a crucial moment before Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain cleaned up the tail.

The victory gave Bangladesh their first ODI series win over Pakistan in recent years and underlined the growing depth in their pace attack.

Gill, Mandhana Headline BCCI Naman Awards 2026

India’s cricket stars dominated the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, with Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana winning the top honours.

Gill received the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Men’s Cricketer, marking his second win after 2023. The Indian captain had a prolific year, including a remarkable Test series in England where he scored 754 runs at an average of 75.40.

Meanwhile, Mandhana continued her dominance in women’s cricket by winning the Best International Women’s Cricketer award for the fifth time.

Major Winners At BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Best International Men’s Cricketer: Shubman Gill

Best International Women’s Cricketer: Smriti Mandhana

C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny

C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid

C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Mithali Raj

Mandhana had a historic 2025 season, scoring 1,703 international runs, including a record-breaking 1,362 ODI runs in a calendar year.

The ceremony also recognised outstanding performances in domestic cricket, highlighting the strength of India’s talent pipeline.

West Indies Squad Safely Returns After T20 World Cup Travel Delays

Cricket West Indies confirmed that all members of the West Indies men’s squad from the ICC T20 World Cup in India have safely returned home after travel disruptions.

The team faced delays due to charter flight cancellations arranged by the ICC, forcing players and staff to remain in India longer than expected.

Eventually, commercial travel arrangements were secured and the final group of players returned home over the past few days.

Cricket West Indies thanked the ICC and regional boards for helping resolve the logistical challenges.

The episode has again raised questions about travel planning and scheduling for global cricket tournaments, especially when multiple teams depend on shared charter flights.