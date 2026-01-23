Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Bangladesh boycott row deepens, BCCI chief stays silent, IND vs NZ 2nd T20 team news, Pune Grand Tour star shines, Eden Gardens cleared for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered a multi-front sporting ripple effect, from ICC ultimatums and player unrest to venue confirmations and guarded responses from Indian cricket officials. Alongside this political standoff, India’s T20I team management faces a key selection call against New Zealand, Eden Gardens has been officially cleared as a marquee World Cup venue, and New Zealand cyclist Luke Mudgway continues to dominate the Pune Grand Tour 2026.

Bangladesh stand firm despite ICC warning

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Bangladesh government has reiterated that it will not allow the national men’s cricket team to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, rejecting the latest assessment by the International Cricket Council. After the ICC turned down Bangladesh’s request to shift its matches to a neutral venue and warned of possible replacement, a high-level meeting was held involving government officials, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and senior players. Sports adviser Asif Nazrul confirmed that while players were briefed on the government’s reasoning, their individual views would remain confidential. His message was clear. Bangladesh believes the ICC’s stance fails to account for its concerns and that world cricket stands to lose if a full-member nation is sidelined.

Players caught in the middle as tensions rise

Senior players like Tamim Iqbal and Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto have privately and publicly urged administrators to prioritise player welfare and careers. The situation escalated after a BCB director suggested players did not deserve compensation due to poor ICC event performances, a remark that led to his resignation following strong backlash. Financially and professionally, the stakes are enormous. A World Cup absence would impact contracts, exposure, and careers for an entire generation of Bangladesh cricketers.

Eden Gardens cleared as Bangladesh cloud looms

Amid the uncertainty, the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India have given Eden Gardens a clean bill of health. The iconic Kolkata venue is set to host up to seven matches, including group games and a semifinal, during the T20 World Cup 2026. According to the Cricket Association of Bengal, inspectors were satisfied with pitch behaviour, facilities, and overall readiness. While Eden Gardens will host the fixtures, whether Bangladesh feature in those matches remains unresolved. If the deadlock continues, Scotland are expected to replace them.

BCCI President avoids Bangladesh question

Asked directly about Bangladesh’s refusal, BCCI President Mithun Manhas chose not to comment while arriving in Raipur for the second T20I between India and New Zealand. His silence underscores the diplomatic sensitivity of the issue, even as Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam accuses the ICC of double standards, citing India’s neutral-venue arrangement during the Champions Trophy.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Selection dilemma

On the field, India may rest Axar Patel after his finger injury in the first T20I. With the World Cup just weeks away and Washington Sundar already injured, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get the nod despite the resulting dip in batting depth. New Zealand, meanwhile, are expected to remain largely unchanged, with Matt Henry a possible inclusion if they opt for experience over experimentation.

Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway sets the pace

Away from cricket, New Zealand cyclist Luke Mudgway continues to impress at the Pune Grand Tour 2026. Riding for Li-Ning Star, Mudgway has won consecutive stages and retained the Yellow Jersey, highlighting the growing stature of India’s first international multi-day road cycling event. His calm mindset, ability to handle heat, and consistency underline why Pune is emerging as a serious destination on the UCI calendar.