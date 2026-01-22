Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit as ICC deadline, RCB safety concerns, WPL fine and Rohit Sharma’s admission shake cricket

The ICC has issued a final 24-hour deadline to the Bangladesh Cricket Board to confirm participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, warning that Bangladesh will be replaced by Scotland if they refuse to travel. Alongside this developing governance standoff, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have flagged safety concerns over hosting IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals’ Lizelle Lee has been fined in the WPL, and Rohit Sharma has spoken candidly about missing the T20 World Cup for the first time.

ICC to replace Bangladesh if travel refusal continues



The International Cricket Council has formally told the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it has one more day to consult the Bangladesh government and reverse its decision not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. If Bangladesh do not comply, the ICC Board will replace them with Scotland based on team rankings.



The decision followed an ICC Board meeting where a majority backed replacement. Of the 15 directors present, only Pakistan supported the BCB’s stance. The ICC stated that multiple independent security assessments found no credible threat to Bangladesh players, officials, media, or fans at Indian venues and warned that altering fixtures so close to the tournament would undermine future ICC events.



Bangladesh are scheduled to play three group matches in Kolkata on February 7, 9 and 14, followed by a final group game in Mumbai on February 17. The BCB has requested more time, with president Aminul Islam saying he hopes for a last-minute resolution after further talks with his government.



RCB break silence on IPL 2026 home games



Defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have responded to calls from former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad to host matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While welcoming the Karnataka government’s conditional approval, RCB said there are still “few grey areas” around safety protocols following last year’s tragic stampede incident. The franchise stressed that fan safety remains the priority and that it is working with the KSCA and other stakeholders before taking a final call on hosting IPL 2026 matches in Bengaluru.



Lizelle Lee fined for WPL Code of Conduct breach



Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batter Lizelle Lee has been fined 10 percent of her match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the WPL Code of Conduct. The incident occurred after Lee was adjudged stumped for 46 following a third-umpire review against Mumbai Indians. Lee admitted the offence, and the match referee’s decision is final. Delhi Capitals still went on to win the match, keeping their playoff hopes alive.



Rohit Sharma on missing his first T20 World Cup



India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has admitted it will feel “strange” to miss the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time since the tournament’s inception in 2007. Having retired from T20Is after leading India to the 2024 title, Rohit said the reality of missing a World Cup hits harder than missing bilateral series.

Rohit remains one of the tournament’s greatest performers, with 1,220 runs in 44 innings, including 12 half-centuries, and two T20 World Cup titles, one as a player and one as captain.