Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Bangladesh’s U-turn, WPL’s First Century, Australia vs Pakistan Saga

The sports world wakes up to a packed morning of headlines led by chaos in Bangladesh cricket, a historic night in the WPL, India’s men cruising against New Zealand, and fresh twists involving Babar Azam and Australia’s World Cup build-up. Here is your Zee Sports Morning Bulletin, bringing together the biggest, most relevant stories shaping the day.

Bangladesh cricket in deeper trouble after T20 World Cup exit

The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains under intense scrutiny days after Bangladesh were officially removed from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The decision followed BCB’s refusal to send the team to India, citing security concerns, prompting the International Cricket Council to replace Bangladesh with Scotland.

What has compounded the crisis is BCB’s decision to reinstate controversial director M. Najmul Islam as head of the finance department, barely days after stripping him of all responsibilities. Senior players have reacted angrily, with one cricketer telling The Daily Star sarcastically, “This is good news. You can understand how things are happening here.”

The unrest traces back to Najmul’s remarks questioning player remuneration and pointing to Bangladesh’s lack of ICC titles. The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh demanded his removal, while Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted players are under immense mental stress. The episode raises serious questions about governance and player trust ahead of future ICC cycles.

Nat Sciver-Brunt creates WPL history with first-ever century

The highlight of the WPL season so far came in Vadodara, where Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed the first century in league history. Batting for Mumbai Indians Women, Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 100 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, powering MI to 199.

Her innings ended a long wait after near-misses from Sophie Devine and Georgia Voll in previous seasons. Sciver-Brunt paced her knock expertly before exploding late, etching her name permanently into WPL folklore.

India men dominate New Zealand, women eye Australia tour

India’s men continued their ruthless form against New Zealand, racing to an unassailable 3–0 lead in the five-match T20I series. In Guwahati, India chased 154 in just 10 overs, with Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge, supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. Attention now shifts to team management decisions, with Hardik Pandya likely to be rested and Shreyas Iyer pushing for a rare T20I opportunity. Meanwhile, India’s women prepare for a demanding multi-format tour of Australia from February 15, a key step towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year.

Global buzz: Babar Azam, broadcasters and Linkin Park moment

In Pakistan, Babar Azam returns to international action against Australia, but fans Down Under may miss the series entirely due to the absence of a broadcast deal. Australian insiders cite late start times and missing star names as obstacles, despite World Cup implications. Off the field, Bengaluru witnessed a viral cultural crossover as Linkin Park frontwoman Emily Armstrong donned the Indian cricket jersey during the band’s long-awaited India debut, thrilling over 40,000 fans.