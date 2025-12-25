Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: BCCI’s Cash Surge, Yash Dayal Court Blow, Australia’s Bold Ashes Call

Indian and global cricket woke up to a morning that captured the sport’s many contrasts. Off the field, the BCCI once again underlined its financial supremacy. In the courts, a promising IPL cricketer faced a major legal setback. On the pitch, Australia signalled intent with a bold, pace-heavy plan for the Boxing Day Test. Together, these stories frame a compelling snapshot of cricket’s present, power, pressure, and performance.

BCCI Shrugs Off Sponsorship Shock, General Funds Touch Rs 11,346 Crore

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Board of Control for Cricket in India continues to operate in a league of its own financially. Even the abrupt exit of Dream11 as Team India’s title sponsor has barely left a scratch on the balance sheet. According to details presented to the Apex Council, the BCCI’s general funds have jumped sharply from Rs 7,988 crore to Rs 11,346 crore, generating a surplus of Rs 3,358 crore.

Dream11’s withdrawal from its Rs 358 crore deal followed the government’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, which banned real-money gaming. Yet the vacuum was quickly filled. Fresh sponsorship agreements with Adidas and Apollo Tyres, along with a higher-valued jersey sponsorship for a two-and-a-half-year cycle, ensured revenue stability.

Despite a dip in ICC-related income, the BCCI has projected Rs 8,693 crore in earnings for the 2025–26 financial year. Strong interest income, pegged at around Rs 1,500 crore, reflects efficient treasury management. The board has also planned prudently for the future, setting aside substantial funds for taxes, contingencies, litigation, and infrastructure development. The message is clear. Regulatory shifts and sponsor exits may cause noise, but the BCCI’s financial engine remains firmly in top gear.

Yash Dayal’s Bail Plea Rejected in Serious POCSO Case

While administrators counted surpluses, a sobering development emerged from Jaipur. A special POCSO court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash Dayal in an alleged rape case involving a minor.

The court cited the seriousness of the allegations, the victim’s statement, and the stage of investigation as key reasons for denying pre-arrest protection. Prosecutors stressed that consent has no legal standing in cases involving minors and argued that granting bail could affect the investigation.

The complainant has alleged prolonged sexual exploitation under the promise of help in building a cricket career. Dayal’s defence claimed the relationship was consensual and the accusations false, but the court ruled that anticipatory bail is discretionary and inappropriate in such cases.

The fallout has extended beyond the courtroom. Dayal has not played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, and his retention by RCB for IPL 2026 has sparked criticism. Suspended from the UP T20 League and left out of the Ranji Trophy squad, his cricketing future now hangs in uncertainty as legal proceedings continue.

Ashes 2025–26: Australia Go All-Pace for Boxing Day Test

On the international stage, Australia made a statement of intent ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. With the Ashes already retained at 3-0, Steve Smith’s side has opted for an all-pace attack, leaving out spinner Todd Murphy despite Nathan Lyon’s injury.

The headline decision is the return of Jhye Richardson to the Test fold after four years. Back from shoulder surgery and in strong domestic form, Richardson joins a formidable pace battery suited to a green, seamer-friendly MCG surface. Smith pointed to the grass cover, overcast conditions, and expected movement as key reasons behind the selection strategy.

Usman Khawaja’s inclusion after impressive scores as Smith’s stand-in, and Cameron Green’s balance at seven, further underline Australia’s confidence and depth. Even with the urn secured, the hosts appear determined to dominate rather than coast.