Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Cameron Green Snaps in interview, Shivam Dube’s emotional journey, Jasprit Bumrah pay row explained

With IPL 2026 just days away, Kolkata Knight Riders’ ₹25.20 crore recruit Cameron Green has sparked concern after abruptly ending an interview over questions on poor form. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube’s heartfelt train journey post India’s T20 World Cup win has struck a chord, and the BCCI is weighing compensation for Jasprit Bumrah after a ₹2 crore pay cut. These developments underline key narratives shaping Indian cricket ahead of a packed season.

Cameron Green’s Form Worry Ahead of IPL 2026

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Kolkata Knight Riders have invested heavily in Cameron Green, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. But his recent behaviour during a Sheffield Shield interaction has raised eyebrows.

According to reports, Green refused to address questions about his lean patch, cutting the interview short and reportedly muttering “waste of time” as he walked away. The incident required an apology from Western Australia’s assistant coach.

Green is central to KKR’s rebuilt squad strategy

His all-round ability is expected to balance the XI

Form and mental composure just before IPL start date (March 28) are critical

For a franchise aiming to return to title contention, this is not ideal timing. Historically, high-value IPL signings face immense scrutiny, and early signs of pressure can quickly snowball in a tournament as intense as the IPL.

Shivam Dube’s Train Journey Wins Hearts

Fresh off India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Shivam Dube chose emotion over extravagance. Instead of celebrations or luxury travel, he boarded a train to Mumbai just hours after the final.

Dube revealed he was eager to reunite with his family, especially his father and son. Despite growing wealth and fame, his decision reflected grounded priorities.

Played a crucial cameo in the final

Travelled incognito to avoid attention

Even ticket staff failed to recognise him

Dube handing his winner’s medal to his father stood out as one of the most powerful post-match visuals. In an era of commercialised cricket, this story adds a rare human layer that resonates strongly with fans.

BCCI’s Bumrah Dilemma: Pay Cut Sparks Debate

The BCCI’s decision to scrap the Grade A+ category in central contracts has led to Jasprit Bumrah effectively taking a ₹2 crore pay cut, despite being an all-format performer.

What Changed?

Earlier Grade A+ salary: ₹7 crore

New Grade A salary: ₹5 crore

Bumrah moved from A+ to A

While retirements of senior players justified some reshuffling, Bumrah’s downgrade has triggered internal discussions.

Possible Compensation Plan

Reports suggest the board is exploring ways to compensate him, acknowledging his consistent performance and importance across formats.

This also opens up a broader question about how player value is assessed in Indian cricket, especially in an era where workload, impact, and format versatility vary significantly.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 80% Win Rate Remark

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav added a lighter touch, joking about finally achieving an “80% score” in cricket after failing to do so academically.

India has won 42 out of 52 matches under his captaincy

His leadership has been central to India’s recent T20 dominance

While he downplayed statistics, the numbers underline a highly successful leadership phase.

MS Dhoni’s Jersey Mystery Sparks Buzz

MS Dhoni’s cryptic social media post hinting at switching from jersey No. 7 to 8 has triggered widespread speculation.

Fans divided between emotional attachment and curiosity

Some suspect a branding or promotional angle

Debate continues over Dhoni’s batting role in IPL 2026

At 44, Dhoni remains a central figure in IPL narratives, both on and off the field.