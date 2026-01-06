Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Doping Shock, Dhawan Wedding, T20 WC Tension

Indian cricket woke up to a sharp mix of controversy, celebration, uncertainty, and preparation. From a rare doping violation in domestic cricket to off-field developments involving Shikhar Dhawan, and from World Cup tensions to key domestic returns, today’s Zee Sports Morning Bulletin reflects a sport navigating multiple pressure points at once.

Indian Cricketer Tests Positive for Doping: A Rare Red Flag

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A left-arm pacer from Uttarakhand, Rajan Kumar, has tested positive for three banned substances, triggering alarm bells across Indian cricket. Reported by PTI, the 29-year-old has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency after his sample revealed Drostanolone, Metenolone, and Clomifene.

Kumar last featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2025 and has not issued a statement so far. Doping cases in Indian cricket remain rare, with Prithvi Shaw’s 2019 suspension still the most prominent reference point. Experts believe this case once again highlights gaps in awareness at the domestic level, especially as India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and chase the 2036 Olympics.

Shikhar Dhawan Set for a New Chapter Off the Field

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to marry longtime partner Sophie Shine in February, according to multiple reports. The celebrations are expected to take place in Delhi-NCR, with several prominent names from cricket and Bollywood likely to attend.

Dhawan’s personal life has drawn steady attention since the couple were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Sources say Dhawan is personally overseeing preparations, underlining a phase of quiet stability after his divorce in 2023. For Indian cricket followers, the development marks another reminder of how senior players continue to shape headlines beyond the pitch.

Bangladesh Await ICC Response on T20 World Cup Venue Request

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is waiting for a response from the ICC after formally requesting a venue change for the T20 World Cup 2026. BCB president Aminul Islam cited player security as the primary concern behind their decision not to travel to India.

The issue comes amid strained relations following Mustafizur Rahman’s early release from an IPL franchise and Bangladesh’s subsequent decision to ban IPL telecasts domestically. Analysts believe the ICC’s response could set a precedent for how geopolitical and security concerns are handled in future multi-nation tournaments.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Spotlight as Gill, Iyer Return

The Vijay Hazare Trophy enters a crucial phase today with major teams like Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab in action. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain absent, fans are set to see Shubman Gill return for Punjab and Shreyas Iyer captain Mumbai in his first competitive outing since injury.

With limited live streaming available, interest remains high as domestic performances continue to influence national selection debates ahead of a packed international calendar.

BCCI Turns to VVS Laxman for Test Cricket Reset

Following back-to-back home whitewashes, the BCCI is planning to involve VVS Laxman in India’s red-ball preparations. With head coach Gautam Gambhir occupied with white-ball duties, Laxman is expected to oversee specialised Test camps, aligning with captain Shubman Gill’s push for longer red-ball preparation windows.

India’s next Test assignment in Sri Lanka will be closely watched, as structural decisions off the field increasingly shape on-field outcomes.