Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Gavaskar row explodes, PSL security scare deepens, Hazlewood injury shakes IPL 2026

The biggest cricket stories this morning revolve around controversy, geopolitical tension, and injury setbacks ahead of marquee tournaments. From Sunil Gavaskar facing backlash over Abrar Ahmed’s Hundred signing, to serious security concerns clouding PSL 2026, and Josh Hazlewood likely missing IPL matches, the global cricket landscape is already heating up before the season begins.

Gavaskar vs Rafiq: Abrar Ahmed Row Turns Ugly

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What began as a selection debate has now spiralled into a full-blown controversy.

Sunil Gavaskar criticised IPL-linked franchises in The Hundred for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, raising concerns over financial flows indirectly benefiting Pakistan. His remarks, published in a column, triggered sharp reactions.

Pakistan-born cricketer Azeem Rafiq hit back strongly, calling Gavaskar’s comments “ridiculous” and “vile.” He questioned whether such opinions were consistent across contexts and argued that cricket should not be dragged into political narratives.

This incident reflects a growing tension where cricket decisions are increasingly intersecting with political narratives, especially involving India-Pakistan relations.

PSL 2026 in Trouble? Security Concerns Mount After Airstrike Fallout

The Pakistan Super League faces serious uncertainty just days before its scheduled start on March 26.

Following deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan and rising regional instability, multiple concerns have emerged regarding player safety and logistics.

Australian players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell are cleared to travel but warned to avoid Peshawar

Peshawar has been marked as a “do not travel” zone by Australian authorities

A PSL fixture in Peshawar now hangs in doubt

Players assured evacuation plans via private flights

The situation is further complicated by Afghanistan players withdrawing from the league amid backlash over direct signings.

PSL’s foreign player availability could be severely impacted

Scheduling disruptions and venue changes are likely

IPL 2026, starting just two days later, could benefit indirectly

This is not the first time security concerns have overshadowed cricket in the region, but the scale of uncertainty this close to the tournament is significant.

IPL 2026 Blow: Josh Hazlewood Set to Miss Opening Matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru may start their IPL 2026 campaign without one of their key bowlers.

Josh Hazlewood is reportedly set to miss at least the first two matches due to an ongoing recovery process. The Australian pacer has not played competitive cricket for nearly five months.

Current status

Clearance from medical staff still pending

Rehabilitation ongoing

Expected return timeline: mid-April

There are also indications that Pat Cummins may face a similar delayed start.

Impact on RCB

Early-season bowling balance could be affected

Increased responsibility on Indian pace attack

Team combination likely to be reshuffled

Given Hazlewood’s history of injuries during IPL 2025, this raises concerns about workload management and long-term availability.